Fortnite Crew Unleashes The March 2023 Drop In 1 Week!

The Fortnite Crew is a monthly subscription service that gives subscribers exclusive loot each month, and they’ve revealed the next drop coming in just one week.

As featured in CGMagazine’s January 2023 selection of subscription services, Fortnite Crew – not to be confused with Ubisoft’s The Crew racing series – offers a premium service for those looking to make the most of their time on the battle bus. Epic Games has pulled back the curtain on the latest March 2023 drop, which will be available to fans in just one week, and features Rift Knight Kieran. Check out a photo of the goodies below.

Those who subscribe to the Fortnite Crew can also still redeem the February 2023 Pack, which includes the previously released Master Smith Sylvie. Fans who are on the fence about signing up should do so before the February 28 deadline so they can claim the Sylvie Pack and Rift Knight Kieran to double down on the rewards.

The Fortnite Team writes, “The March Crew Pack includes the Rift Knight Kieran Outfit plus four additional items. Fearless as ever, Rift Knight Kieran arms himself with the Inheritor’s Edge Back Bling, which can also be unsheathed as a Pickaxe. Your inventory can be gallant too with the Knight’s Legacy Wrap,” including details surrounding the Photonic Legacy Set with “For every month you’re an active Fortnite Crew subscriber, you’ll unlock a new Stage of the Photonic Legacy Set for up to six total Stages. After Stage 1, which is unlocked immediately, the Stages unlock at the same time you receive your monthly Crew Pack while subscribed.”

Players who sign up for the FN Crew will get immediate access to this season’s Battle Pass and can claim a one-time bonus of 950 V-Bucks on the spot if they’ve already signed up for the Battle Pass. Every month thereafter, Fortnite will give Crew members 1,000 V-Bucks just for being a member at the $11.99 price of admission, which is another added bonus for fans.

The March 2023 Crew Pack goes live for all active Fortnite Crew subscribers at approximately 7 p.m. EST on February 28, 2023, fans can visit the Fortnite Blog for more info.