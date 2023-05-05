Fortnite Secures Spot in Historic 2023 Olympic eSports Event

The Olympics for eSports are happening, and for the 2023 inaugural season, Fortnite has been added, making it the 10th game listed with Sport Shooting.

The inaugural Olympic eSports event for 2023 will offer contestants the chance to compete in events to earn gold in glorious competitions. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) have not only given fans details regarding the prestigious event but have announced their game lineup, with Fortnite making the cut right at curtain call with Sport Shooting as the 10th event listed.

The inaugural eSports Olympics will be hosted in Singapore and will feature four days of virtual sports and competitions created by the IOC. Qualification rounds are already happening on other listed software, such as Sailing, Chess, and Motorsport, with competitors aiming to reach the live in-person competition hosted in Singapore. All in the name of competing for the grand title of Olympic Esports Series winner.

Fortnite is receiving notable help to get off the ground, with the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) implementing their very own sport shooting island for the Olympic Esports Finals line-up. The island is a Fortnite Creative Island specially crafted for this prestigious event and is made to reflect actual sport shooting competitions.

How To Watch Fortnite Olympic eSports in Singapore Live

The Olympic eSports event will take place from June 22 til June 25 in the Singapore Suntec Centre. There will be ten events in total:

June 23 – Tic Tac Bow (Archery), Zwift (Cycling), Just Dance (Dance), Virtual Regatta (Sailing)

– Tic Tac Bow (Archery), Zwift (Cycling), Just Dance (Dance), Virtual Regatta (Sailing) June 24 – WBSC eBASEBALL: Power Pros (Baseball), Virtual Taekwondo (Taekwondo), Tennis Clash (Tennis), Fortnite (Sport Shooting)

– WBSC eBASEBALL: Power Pros (Baseball), Virtual Taekwondo (Taekwondo), Tennis Clash (Tennis), Fortnite (Sport Shooting) June 25 – Chess.com (Chess), Gran Turismo (Motorsport)

Fans can swing over to the Olympics.com website or any of its socials to stream all of the exciting events live. Fans looking to make the trip to Singapore for the event can head over to the official Olympics eSports ticketing service to snag tickets.