Fortnite is Adding Snowboard Gold Medalist, Chloe Kim as a part of its Icon Series

Epic Games is adding another notable athlete to Fortnite as part of its Icon Series, the popular battle royale is getting snowboarding champion and Olympic gold medallist, Chloe Kim, who will literally ride the (ice) dragon into the game on March 26th.

The addition of the 21-year-old two-time gold medallist follows in the footsteps of her fellow athletes as she joins tennis star, Naomi Osaka and NBA legend, LeBron James in the Fortnite Icon Series. Players will be able to change up Kim’s Fortnite outfit which includes her default outfit and four alternative styles which include Back to Back, Pink Poppies, Deep Freeze Style, and Icy Infusion. The latter alternative skin starts out as Pink Poppies, but over time turns into Deep Freeze as the player scores eliminations. Chloe Kim was heavily involved in the design of each Fortnite outfit.

It wouldn’t be Fortnite if we didn’t highlight the range of accessories Kim is coming with her Fortnite debut like past Icon Series athlete. Her back bling is called the Sub-Zero Flight, which is exactly what it soundslike, a pair of icewings. Her harvesting tool is a cold Frozen Flourish pickaxe. Kim’s glider is a dragon named Nunbola which is Korean for snowstorm, which also gets its own loading screen. Her emote is called Board Flair, where Kim shows off her half-pipe air time skills by doing a trick in midair and confidently leans on her snowboard while throwing up deuces.

All of this will be available to players this Saturday but if that’s too far away, players have a chance to get all these early, but you have to work for it. On March 24th, Fortnite is hosting a 10 match no-build Duos tournament called the Chloe Kim Cup, top players will be able to earn a chance to unlock the Chloe Kim Outfit and Sub-Zero Flight Back Bling before they hit the Item Shop. Each elimination the player gets earns them a point, with 25 points needed to win the whole thing. Additionally, players who earn at least eight points in the competition will unlock the Nunbola’s Flight Loading Screen.