Frontman Dave Grohl Turns Cheif As He Cooks For 100+ During A Bad Storm

Dave Grohl has been confirmed as a number of things, and now fans can add chef to his legendary resume, as the lead singer and director provided food for the needy.

Hope the Mission’s mission statement is “to prevent, reduce and eliminate poverty, hunger and homelessness. We do this by providing immediate relief and long-term solutions,” a mission statement with which Dave Grohl, lead singer of the Foo Fighters and director of Studio 666, apparently agrees. While Grohl may have briefly played a demon in Tenacious D and the Pick of Destiny, he seems to be anything but that, as the frontman brought a massive smoker and manpower to feed hundreds of LA’s homeless population during a storm on Wednesday, February 22.

Hope The Mission President and CFO Rowan Vansleve said, “And in the middle of our 350-mile run to end homelessness, we got the coolest video ever from Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters,” referring to the charity run Vansleve and Mission Founder and CEO Ken Craft are involved in, while also saying on his Instagram, “Not only did [he] wish us luck, but he cooked for hundreds of people living in our shelters in the middle of one of the worst storms.”

Mission Director of Development Grace Ancheta confirmed the events to the New York Post, stating, “He arrived around 3 p.m., and then he was in our kitchen,” continuing, “He was prepping the meat, cutting it up, and he was there until we put it in the smoker,” while later confirming that Dave Grohl brought his own smoker (BYOS).

Ancheta also said that Grohl did not want any credit for the event, and she said, “He was like, ‘I just want to do this for you guys and give back in this way. ” It is noteworthy that there were many more helpers on hand to make the event a success, and Dave Grohl, nor his team, have issued any sort of public statement regarding the event.

Fans can visit the Mission website for more information on how to get involved.