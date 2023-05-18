Futurama Gets New Season On Disney+ After 10-Year Hiatus

The fan-favorite sci-fi animated series Futurama is returning with an all-new 11th season on Disney+ after a 10-year hiatus and several cancellations and planned reboots.

Disney+ announced today that the 11th season of Futurama is finally coming, with a premiere set for Monday, July 24th, 2023 in Canada. After previous cancellations, reboots, and planned restarts, the well-liked animated series is returning with a 20-episode order and weekly releases later this Summer. Matt Groening and David X. Cohen return to helm this exciting announcement.

The full original cast is also returning to make sure that the first 10 episodes set to release for the 11th season are up to par with the previous 20+ years of Futurama. While long-time fans will surely be thrilled to get going with the new episodes, newcomers will also be able to pick up the series from here. For those who have been waiting a long, long time, it’s been teased that the epic love story of Fry and Leela, what’s in Nibbler’s litter box, the whereabouts of Kif and Amy’s tadpoles and more will come to fruition soon.

Originally released in 1999, Futurama gained critical acclaim (two primetime Emmys for Outstanding Animated Program) and a cult following. Following the adventures of Phillip J. Fry (Billy West), Futurama has taken a satirical approach to life while intermingling present-day problems with a futuristic New York City set in the year 3000. Between Fry’s best pals Bender (John DiMaggio) and Leela (Katey Sagal), the series has gone through some wild rides.

After starting on Fox, with several cancellations and reboots, direct-to-DVD releases from 2007-2009, and finally the show’s fresh start on Comedy Central from 2010-2013, Futurama has finally found its new home on Disney+ (Hulu in the U.S.). Produced by 20th Television Animation (part of Disney) with animation provided by Rough Draft Studios, Futurama looks to take the next season in stride and see where things do, and with a fan base used to a roller coaster around one of their favorite shows, here’s to hoping this one lasts a long, long time!