News

Just Announced: New Shows Coming to Max and Disney+

MORE NEW SHOWS & MOVIES
Steven Green | May 17, 2023
loki

Max has announced its exciting new launch line-up as HBO Max and Discovery+ merge, while Disney+ also has some highly anticipated titles for fans to look forward to.

The super-merger between HBO Max and Discover+ streaming services has been in the works for some time, and with the all-new Max app, users will get content from both services rolled into one. While users can expect their doses of Game of Thrones and The Last of Us and plenty of HGTV goodies to help with your DIY home renovations, the new platform has also announced several new shows.

YouTube video

Officially launching on 23 May, the Max app doesn’t hold back on the content, making the subscription decision that much harder. Between the series finales of Succession and Barry, two of the top shows on the market right now and plans for 40 new titles and seasons every month, and Max is sure to appeal to millions of users.

Additionally, with new episodes of Discovery’s Deadliest Catch, TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé, and a new season of DC’s Teen Titans Go!, you’re sure to see the diversity of this streaming platform right out of the gate. The highly-anticipated drama series THE IDOL—from the makers of Euphoria—comes out next month, as well as tons of Max Originals like And Just Like That… and Harley Quinn.

The Idol Debuts June 4Th On Hbo Amp Max With Rockstar Cast 23041704 1
The Idol

Maybe the best part of what Max has to offer is the thousands of hours of original content that have been coming out of the last several years, including favourites such as The Sopranos, Friends, South Park, and Rick and Morty, all from HBO’s content offerings, while Discovery is also throwing Ghost Adventures, Mythbusters, and House Hunters into the ring.

Speaking of tons of new shows coming to streaming platforms, Disney+ has also announced a ton of new shows and movies coming to their platform alongside the announcements from rival Max. Getting more adventurous, Disney+ is bringing the entire Indiana Jones library to the streaming platform ahead of the theatrical release of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

YouTube video

Also on the adventurous side comes the highly-anticipated Avatar: The Way of the Water, finally making its way onto Disney+ on June 7th. James Cameron’s global phenomenon, Avatar, was first released in 2009, with the sequel coming and soon to be available to Disney+ subscribers. With Marvel also bringing a new season of Loki on October 6th and the all-new Echo coming on November 29th, comic book fans can be thrilled as well.

File Under: Disney+, HBO Max, Warner Bros. Discovery
<div data-conversation-spotlight></div>

Latest Stories

Fast3

Fast X (2023) Review

Jason Momoa brought the level of energy with about 1,000 tanks of NOS in Fast…

TCL 5

TCL 6-Series QLED 2022 TV Review

TCL 6-Series 2022 offers exceptional value with its sleek design, impressive visuals, smart features, and…

acefast crystal 2 earbuds t8 review 23041404 1

ACEFAST Crystal (2) Earbuds T8 Review

The ACEFAST Crystal (2) Earbuds T8 might have a complicated name, but thankful they handle…

benq 1

BenQ treVolo U Desktop Dialogue Speaker Review

BenQ continues to raise the bar with its high-quality sound and performance in its latest…

asus geforce rtx 4070 dual review 23051105

ASUS GeForce RTX 4070 Dual GPU Review

The ASUS RTX 4070 Dual shines as a compact, powerful GPU, offering exceptional performance, energy…