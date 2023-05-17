Just Announced: New Shows Coming to Max and Disney+

Max has announced its exciting new launch line-up as HBO Max and Discovery+ merge, while Disney+ also has some highly anticipated titles for fans to look forward to.

The super-merger between HBO Max and Discover+ streaming services has been in the works for some time, and with the all-new Max app, users will get content from both services rolled into one. While users can expect their doses of Game of Thrones and The Last of Us and plenty of HGTV goodies to help with your DIY home renovations, the new platform has also announced several new shows.

Officially launching on 23 May, the Max app doesn’t hold back on the content, making the subscription decision that much harder. Between the series finales of Succession and Barry, two of the top shows on the market right now and plans for 40 new titles and seasons every month, and Max is sure to appeal to millions of users.

Additionally, with new episodes of Discovery’s Deadliest Catch, TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé, and a new season of DC’s Teen Titans Go!, you’re sure to see the diversity of this streaming platform right out of the gate. The highly-anticipated drama series THE IDOL—from the makers of Euphoria—comes out next month, as well as tons of Max Originals like And Just Like That… and Harley Quinn.

The Idol

Maybe the best part of what Max has to offer is the thousands of hours of original content that have been coming out of the last several years, including favourites such as The Sopranos, Friends, South Park, and Rick and Morty, all from HBO’s content offerings, while Discovery is also throwing Ghost Adventures, Mythbusters, and House Hunters into the ring.

Speaking of tons of new shows coming to streaming platforms, Disney+ has also announced a ton of new shows and movies coming to their platform alongside the announcements from rival Max. Getting more adventurous, Disney+ is bringing the entire Indiana Jones library to the streaming platform ahead of the theatrical release of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

Also on the adventurous side comes the highly-anticipated Avatar: The Way of the Water, finally making its way onto Disney+ on June 7th. James Cameron’s global phenomenon, Avatar, was first released in 2009, with the sequel coming and soon to be available to Disney+ subscribers. With Marvel also bringing a new season of Loki on October 6th and the all-new Echo coming on November 29th, comic book fans can be thrilled as well.