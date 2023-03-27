Lady Gaga Goes Full Harley Quinn In Joker Sequel Set Photos

Although not much has been said regarding the second Todd Phillips Joker film, new set photos have revealed Lady Gaga channelling her musical Harley Quinn.

Despite the Valentine’s Day Instagram reveal of Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga embracing prior to these latest set photos, it was only confirmed that she would make an appearance in the Joker sequel. But today, with the latest set photo reveal from the Joker: Folie à Deux, Lady Gaga can be seen channelling pure chaotic clown bride energy, complete with a black and white diamond print that looks pulled straight from the comics, but mixed with a more visceral feel the first Joker film prided itself upon.

The interesting part about the Todd Phillips-helmed Joker films is they remain their own entity completely separate from the new James Gunn and Peter Safran DC Universe, along with the Robert Pattinson starred The Batman film. An exciting new photo of Lady Gaga in full Harley Quinn couture can be seen below, while she’s surrounded by Gotham P.D., while filming in New York City on March 25.

The origin film embraced the madness of the clown prince of crime, and Joaquin Phoenix played the role of Arthur Fleck in a different type of origin story for the Joker. The next film, titled Joker: Folie à Deux seems to continue with the darker and more tangible portrayal of Gotham City’s nemesis but with a musical twist.

Todd Phillips has previously confirmed the sequel would be a musical, which makes the casting choice of Lady Gaga make more sense. Lady Gaga is no stranger to playing psychological horror roles, as she was cast in American Horror Story for multiple seasons before the Joker: Folie à Deux.

Seeing as how the second Joker title translates to ‘shared madness’ in French (thanks Google Translate) the film will likely centre around the meeting between Harley Quinn and Arthur Fleck. Joker: Folie à Deux hits theaters October 9, 2024.