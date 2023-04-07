Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, The 5th Film Will Be Final

On the first day of the Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was given a fresh look, and it’s the final film in the franchise.

The fabled Indiana Jones franchise began 42 years ago with Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, and Harrison Ford has played the titular character in every iteration. The fifth film in the franchise, Dial of Destiny, was unveiled today, and Disney has now confirmed that it will be the last.

It’s worth noting that Ford himself alluded to the fact that no other actor will take up the mantle of Indy in 2019 when he said, “Nobody’s going to be Indiana Jones, don’t you get it?” with “I’m Indiana Jones. When I’m gone, he’s gone. It’s easy,” when asked by Esquire if the series would ever continue without him. Harrison Ford has played the titular character in every installment since 1981, most recently in 2008’s Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. The latest trailer for Dial of Destiny, first shown at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023, can be seen below.

James Mangold directs the latest film in the series, which stars Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore and Mads Mikkelsen. Interestingly, the original composer of the 1981 film Raiders of the Lost Ark and legendary returning Indiana Jones composer John Williams will lend his musical talents as the composer for the final film.

Fans eagerly anticipating the fifth and final Indiana Jones and Dial of Destiny won’t have to wait much longer, as the film is set for a theatrical release on June 30. Fans looking to marathon the previous four films can find all four on the Paramount Plus streaming service.