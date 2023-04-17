News

THE IDOL Debuts June 4th On HBO & Max With Rockstar Cast

The Next Euphoria?
| April 17, 2023
the idol debuts june 4th on hbo amp max with rockstar cast 23041704 1

THE IDOL, which is co-created by Sam Levinson (HBO’s Euphoria), debuts at the beginning of summer 2023. It will air on HBO and be available on the all-new Max streaming service.

After the success of HBO’s Euphoria, writer and producer Sam Levinson is returning to the media conglomerate to produce an all-new drama series titled THE IDOL. Co-creating the series with Levinson is Abel Tesfaye (better known as singer and songwriter, The Weeknd) and Reza Fahim, with The Weeknd playing a starring role as well.

YouTube video

While that’s a star-studded group right from the get, THE IDOL also co-stars Lily-Rose Depp (daughter of Johnny Depp), as well as the Australian singer-songwriter, actor, and YouTuber Troye Sivan. Additional cast members include Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek), Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son, and Hank Azaria (The Simpsons).

Matching Euphoria’s level of partying, drugs, and serious situations, THE IDOL looks to strike gold once again with Sam Levinson’s glorious mind at the forefront of another show we won’t be able to look away from.

The following is a description of the upcoming hit drama, THE IDOL, which is set to debut on HBO and the Max streaming service:

“After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s (Lily-Rose Depp) last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. Her passions are reignited by Tedros (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?”

HBO

THE IDOL debuts Sunday, June 4th at 9pm ET/PT and will air on HBO while also going live on Max at the same time.

File Under: HBO, THE IDOL
<div data-conversation-spotlight></div>

Latest Stories

razer leviathan v2 pro soundbar review 23041304

Razer Leviathan V2 Pro Soundbar Review

Razer Leviathan V2 Pro sound bar is an innovative device with camera-assisted head-tracking and, despite…

kensington h3000 headset review 23041304 1

Kensington H3000 Headset Review

The Kensington H3000 Headset is a solid Bluetooth headset with clear audio quality that could…

everspace 2 an indie triumph 23041304 3

EVERSPACE 2: An Indie Triumph

Explore the resurgence of space-themed games, from big studios to indie gems like EVERSPACE 2,…

the best cozy games to wind down with 23041304

The Best Cozy Games to Wind Down With

If you need help looking for new games to binge, here is a tested list…

national anime day celebrating animes impact on western pop culture 23041504 3

National Anime Day: Celebrating Anime’s Impact on Western Pop Culture

It’s National Anime Day and what’s a better way to celebrate then looking into all…