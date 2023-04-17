THE IDOL Debuts June 4th On HBO & Max With Rockstar Cast

THE IDOL, which is co-created by Sam Levinson (HBO’s Euphoria), debuts at the beginning of summer 2023. It will air on HBO and be available on the all-new Max streaming service.

After the success of HBO’s Euphoria, writer and producer Sam Levinson is returning to the media conglomerate to produce an all-new drama series titled THE IDOL. Co-creating the series with Levinson is Abel Tesfaye (better known as singer and songwriter, The Weeknd) and Reza Fahim, with The Weeknd playing a starring role as well.

While that’s a star-studded group right from the get, THE IDOL also co-stars Lily-Rose Depp (daughter of Johnny Depp), as well as the Australian singer-songwriter, actor, and YouTuber Troye Sivan. Additional cast members include Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek), Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son, and Hank Azaria (The Simpsons).

Matching Euphoria’s level of partying, drugs, and serious situations, THE IDOL looks to strike gold once again with Sam Levinson’s glorious mind at the forefront of another show we won’t be able to look away from.

The following is a description of the upcoming hit drama, THE IDOL, which is set to debut on HBO and the Max streaming service:

“After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s (Lily-Rose Depp) last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. Her passions are reignited by Tedros (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?” HBO

THE IDOL debuts Sunday, June 4th at 9pm ET/PT and will air on HBO while also going live on Max at the same time.