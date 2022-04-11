Gamescom Asia Makes Exciting In-Person Return for 2022

Gamescom Asia announced their event would return this year with lots of in-person interactions available as COVID-19 regulations have been laxer.

As different parts of the world are in different stages of combatting COVID-19, Gamescom Asia just announced that the lessened health restrictions on events have allowed them to bring back physical, in-person entertainment to the event this year. Gamescom Asia will return for its three-day run from October 20-23, 2022. The event will be using its style from last year, which was a hybrid of physical entertainment and online segments for a worldwide audience.

Gamescom Asia is best known for being “the only satellite event of the world’s largest computer and video games festival” that brings the Asia-Pacific market to its Southeast Asian audience and its visitors. The event is expected to attract around 15,000 visitors and over 100 exhibitors mainly from the Asia-Pacific region, including other gaming leaders from around the world.

Gamescom Asia 2021

The Managing Director of Koelnmesse Singapore, Mathias Kuepper, shared their thoughts on the event, “It is the year for gaming events as gamescom and gamescom Asia restart their physical formats, once again welcoming visitors to the show floor. We are very excited to bring back a festival atmosphere, of course within safe and calculated measures as we are not yet out of the pandemic, but overall, the enthusiasm has been evident amongst the community and industry.”

The gaming event debuted last year with its Trade Zone and Entertainment Zone serving as pillars to entertain its visitors, but was more hands-off with game demos and other interactive activities. The Entertainment Zone will allow participants of the event access to see previews and play demos and, depending on the COVID-19 guidelines, there will be several live shows, meet and greets with creators and cosplay contests.

As an online component to Gamescom Asia 2022, the shows, PRIMETIME and STUDIO will return as a free, live broadcast showcasing some highlights of the show. PRIMETIME is expected to air on October 19 as a pre-event teaser for the main event.

As for the Trade Zone, there will be various buildings that visitors can attend that will feature panel talks from AAA to indie game exhibitors speaking about their latest video games. Their focus was said to range from different industry topics from “game development across platforms, to marketing, production management, emerging technologies and more.”

Millions of viewers tuned in to the Gamescom Asia event last year, so they hope to keep that audience there while inviting more in-person guests. The ticketing schedule is expected to be released in the coming months leading up to the event.