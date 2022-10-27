TikTok is Getting Into the Gaming World

TikTok is in the beginning stages of adding a gaming tab to its already very successful social media app.

TikTok is known as a video-sharing social media app and is popular around the world, becoming particularly popular during the height of the pandemic. According to the Financial Times, the company is just about ready to launch a gaming tab to their app, this will allow all users to be able to play mobile games through the app. The gaming tab is said to not only feature mobile games, but it will include ads and have the ability to buy additional content. This sounds familiar, like the attempted gaming launch Snapchat had.

Everyone seems to be trying to get out of the gaming world because the leading companies have a hold on the market. This fact has not stopped TikTok developers from trying to break into this world.

All details about this news will be announced at TikTok’s first-ever gaming event on November 2nd, with the tagline “TikTok Made Me Play It.” The description on their website clearly states gaming on the app will be the next BIG thing. It says “The future of gaming is here—and it’s happening on TikTok. Leading publishers are launching games on our platform as culturally relevant entertainment properties, building communities, and inspiring broader entertainment audiences to discover and play their games.”

This event will feature popular gaming creators, along with representatives from the top gaming companies, like the head of The Sims at Electronic Arts. They will all have a chance to talk about the role TikTok will play within the gaming world and explore key trends, insights and brands with viewers. This event is meant to celebrate and explore the gaming world as it was and as it will be once they launch the new gaming venture. TikTok’s first-ever global gaming event will stream live on Wednesday, November 3rd at 11 am ET & 11 pm ET, all you have to do is register here before the event begins.