Gears of War Actor Drops Big Gears 6 Teaser With More Coming This June

After weeks of potential rumours regarding The Coalition holding a showcase during Summer Games Fest, an actor from the Gears of War franchise has come out to fuel the rumours further.

Xbox and WindowsCentral have revealed that Microsoft will be holding the Xbox Summer Games Fest 2024 showcase (confirmed by The Verge) when the major event kicks off in June (reported at the beginning of April), but that hasn’t stopped the internet from speculating on what they will be showing. The Coalition has remained incredibly quiet regarding the Gears of War franchise, which has led to intense fan speculation on the future of the series.

This level of speculation has only gotten more intense today when Liam McIntyre, voice actor for JD Fenix on the Gears of War franchise, ignited rumours with a bombshell post on X (formerly Twitter) today, which can be seen below. (CAUTION: Gears 5 spoilers are a part of the actor’s post.)

I have no idea. I think @GearsofWar tells us all in June. 🙂 https://t.co/jNxqbyTZMi — liam (@Liam_J_McIntyre) April 24, 2024

The post discusses the very end of the Gears 5 campaign, where the player is tasked with choosing whether Del Walker or JD Fenix live after the events of the chapter. The question asks the Gears of War voice actor which decision is canonical to the story. McIntyre replied, “I have no idea. I think Gears of War tells us all in June. :)”

Rumours have been rampant since the April 4 confirmation of Microsoft holding an Xbox showcase at Summer Games Fest 2024. The last news of The Coalition’s next title (or speculation thereof) was from Parris Lily and Jeff Grubb as part of an Xcast episode, where Lily referred to a subtweet on X (a now-deleted subtweet) from Art Director Colin Penty that all but confirmed the rumour of the Xbox showcase including The Coalition.

While there’s staggering circumstantial evidence that The Coalition will be taking part in the Xbox SGF 2024 showcase, they haven’t officially announced it yet, so fans should wait for an official announcement before setting their calendars.