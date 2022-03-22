Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is Illfonic’s Next 4v1 Asymmetrical Multiplayer Game

Friday the 13th and Predator: Hunting Grounds developer, Illfonic has announced their next 4v1 Asymmetrical Multiplayer Game, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, which is set to be released later this year for PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

The announcement is not a huge surprise as Illfonic studio co-founder Raphael Saadiq casually revealed in an interview on the music podcast Questlove Supreme that they were working on a Ghostbusters game, but it’s nice to see what the game looks like. The game is set in the movie universe and takes place slightly after the post-credit scene of the latest film, Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Fans of the original movies will find themselves in a familiar location as a wealthy Winston Zeddemore (played by Ernie Hudson) has reformed the Ghostbusters and bought back the firehouse, the game’s hub area.

Players will also be able to drive the iconic Ecto-1, so players are well-equipped to capture any ghosts in the neighbourhood. Players will talk to Winston for missions and players can get more wisdom from another original Ghostbuster, Dan Aykroyd’s Ray Stantz who can be found at Ray’s Occult Books.

The game will feature the next generation of Ghostbusters as up to four players will be able to “put on a Proton Pack, grab a Ghost Trap, and monitor the trusty PKE Meter as a Ghostbuster in a team of four brave souls pursuing ghastly ghosts terrorizing public locations.” Like Illfonic’s past games, another player will be able to play as a ghost and use their abilities to fly, teleport through rifts, possess objects and use slime to summon minions.

Before getting into a match, players on both sides will be able to equip specific gear, upgrade equipment/abilities and get some particle thrower practice in before the mayhem goes down. The game will feature cross-platform multiplayer and AI support for players who want to be ghost solo players.

“Ghostbusters is one of the most beloved IPs in the world, so we are pulling out all the stops to make something special and accessible to this diverse fanbase. If you’re someone who loves the movies or asymmetrical multiplayer games, this was made for you.” IllFonic CEO, Charles Brungardt said in an IGN interview.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is aiming to release this fall on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.