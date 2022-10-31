God of War: Ragnorak Leaks, Developers Ask Gamers To Be Respectful of Others

The God of War team spoke out to Twitter followers yesterday about the overload of spoilers online and asked for our discretion.

Over the past week, there has been a slow spoiler leak showing gamers and fans a sneak peek into what God of War: Ragnorak will look like come launch day. The game is set to be released on November 7th, and the game developers are asking us to stop sharing the leaked information. They’re appealing to us to try and stop any further leaks for fans who do not wish to be spoiled before the release date.

A message from the team. pic.twitter.com/SRE9tSOV6a — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) October 30, 2022

There have been leaks of clips, gameplay, and narrative spoilers on various platforms, mostly through Twitter. Santa Monica Studios has tried its best to erase spoilers from all platforms, but a quick search online brings you the leaks very easily.

Santa Monica Studios followers on Twitter have differing responses to their posted plea, some are on board with avoiding spoilers while others are trying to use the leaks as a way to get the game an earlier release. One follower coined the term “beat the leaks, early release.” As far as we know, the game is still set to be launched on November 7th.

Cory Barlog, producer of God of War: Ragnorak, apologized to everyone who “has to dodge the spoilers if you want to play the game fresh”. A word of advice for those who wish to avoid any spoilers: before the God of War: Ragnorak release, you may want to avoid social media altogether.