News

Google Parent Company Alphabet to Cut 12,000 Jobs

Thousands More Laid Off
| January 20, 2023
google cuts a massive 12000 jobs in new memo from ceo 23012001 4

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, released a memo from the CEO on Friday informing employees of job cuts in the thousands.

As the latest tech company to experience massive downsizing, Google has been hit with huge layoffs numbering nearly 12,000 employees, which equates to about 6% of the entire workforce on Friday. It comes as a surprise as the #8 listing on the latest Fortune 500 list. It’s worth mentioning that Microsoft sits at #14 and was also hit with huge layoffs. The CEO, Sundar Pichai, sent out the news in a memo on Friday to inform employees of the decision while also accepting blame for the job cuts.

Google Cuts A Massive 12000 Jobs In New Memo From Ceo 23012001

Google and Microsoft aren’t the only companies experiencing massive layoffs this week either, with Amazon also carrying layoffs in the thousands this week on Wednesday. In the memo to employees, CEO Sundar Pichai says, “The fact that these changes will impact the lives of Googlers weighs heavily on me, and I take full responsibility for the decisions that led us here,” accepting blame for the layoffs himself. But he didn’t stop there.

I have some difficult news to share. We’ve decided to reduce our workforce by approximately 12,000 roles. We’ve already sent a separate email to employees in the US who are affected. In other countries, this process will take longer due to local laws and practices.

This will mean saying goodbye to some incredibly talented people we worked hard to hire and have loved working with. I’m deeply sorry for that. The fact that these changes will impact the lives of Googlers weighs heavily on me, and I take full responsibility for the decisions that led us here.

– Sundar Pichai, Google Memo from CNBC
Google Cuts A Massive 12000 Jobs In New Memo From Ceo 23012001 3

While the next steps are uncertain for those affected, Google has promised to pay employees that have been tagged with the layoffs for the full notification period of 60 days while also including the following in the same memo:

  • A severance package will also be provided to employees starting at 16 weeks’ salary plus two weeks for every additional year at Google,
  • We’ll pay 2022 bonuses and the remaining vacation time.
  • We’ll be offering 6 months of healthcare, job placement services, and immigration support for those affected.
  • Outside the US, we’ll support employees in line with local practices.

As the third tech company to announce massive layoffs this week, consumers can just stay informed of the layoff news as it happens.

File Under: Alphabet, Google
<div data-conversation-spotlight></div>

Latest Stories

best series 2022 23011801

Best Series 2022

Diving into our best-scored shows of the year, CGMagazine compiled our favourites to bring your the best series 2022 list.
plane 2023 review 23011801

Plane (2023) Review

Plane isn’t a game-changer in any way but it’s another brutal and reliably entertaining ride from Gerard Butler.
blink mini smart security camera review 632044

Blink Mini Smart Security Camera Review

The holidays and wintertime could be a good time for a home security upgrade, the Blink Mini smart security camera…
persona 4 golden nintendo switch review 695778

Persona 4 Golden (Nintendo Switch) Review

The Nintendo Switch and Persona 4 Golden were made for each other. This classic stands the test of time and…
persona 3 portable xbox series x review 23011701

Persona 3 Portable (Xbox Series X) Review

Persona 3 Portable is a must-play for ALL RPG fans, and with its inclusion on Xbox Game Pass, a MUST…