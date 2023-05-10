News

Google I/O 2023: Thinnest Ever Pixel Fold & Pixel Tablet Take Center Stage

A New Dynamic Duo
Philip Watson | May 10, 2023
After countless leaks and rumours, the Google Pixel Fold & Pixel Tablet has finally been officially announced as the world’s thinnest foldable smartphone to date.

This year’s Google I/O keynote was packed with announcements about AI and software updates to the Google ecosystem. But unsurprisingly, after the leak of a teaser ad, Google closed the show by officially pulling back the curtain on its newest devices, the Google Pixel Fold and Google Pixel Tablet.

The smartphone announcement throws Google directly into the foldable smartphone competition against rival devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, and it boasts of being the “world’s thinnest foldable smartphone.” Consumers interested in pre-ordering the new foldable can also get a FREE Pixel Watch from May 10 to July 2!

The Google Pixel Fold will, of course, implement the AI technology unveiled at the Google I/O keynote, but not all features will be available at launch. Below are the key specs of the new foldable smartphone.

Google Pixel Fold Key Specs

  • Comes in two colourways: Porcelain and Obsidian
  • Both displays on the Google Pixel Fold are of OLED quality, and feature a 120 Hz refresh rate
  • A hinge with a full 180° range of motion so users have options for usage.
  • The new Pixel weighs in at a lightweight 10 oz
  • Google Tensor G2 processor
  • Google promises over 24-hour battery life and up to 72-hour battery life with the new Extreme Battery Saver function.
  • Memory and Storage options, with 12 LPDDR5 GB RAM and a choice between 256 & 512 GB UFS 3.1
  • Compatible with up to 5 years of Pixel OS updates
  • USB Type C charging port
  • IPX8 weather resistance rating
  • Fingerprint unlocking functionality
  • Cameras: Front – 9.5 MP Dual PD with 84° field of view, Inner – 8 MP with 84° field of view.
  • Camera Features were revealed in abundance with many features brought in from the Google Pixel lines of phones and are as follows: Rear Camera Selfie, Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, Long Exposure, Real Tone, Face Unblur, Panorama, Manual white balancing, Locked Folder, Night Sight, Top Shot, Portrait Mode, Portrait Light, Super Res Zoom, Motion autofocus, Frequent Faces, Dual exposure controls and Live HDR+.
  • Phone Sensors provided: Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor, Accelerometer, Gyrometer, Magnetometer, Barometer, Hall effect
The Google Pixel Fold will be Google’s most expensive smartphone to date, starting at $1,799.99, and is now available for pre-order on Google’s website.

Google Pixel Tablet Revealed at Google I/O Keynote 2023

As a bonus, at the end of its AI-centered keynote, Google also unveiled the new Google Pixel Tablet. This marks Google’s return to the tablet market, adding a new device to its ecosystem, including the Google Pixel Buds, the new Google Pixel Fold, the Google Pixel line of smartphones, and the Pixel Watch. As expected, it will be fully compatible with the entire line of Google Pixel products and will include some of the AI features mentioned in the amazing Google I/O keynote.

SpecsGoogle Pixel Tablet
Display10.95 inch LCD
ProcessorGoogle Tensor G2 (Like the Google Pixel Fold)
StorageChoices between 128GB or 256GB
Battery and charging27-hour battery, 15W charging from the dock, also supports USB Type C charging
Cameras8MP rear & front cameras

The Google Pixel Tablet will retail for $499 for the 128GB model and $599 for the 256GB model. The Google Pixel Tablet and Google Pixel Fold are available for pre-order on the Google website. The Google Pixel Fold will be available worldwide on June 27, while the Pixel Tablet will be available a week earlier on June 20.

