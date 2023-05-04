Google Unveils the Pixel Fold Ahead of I/O 2023

After months of anticipation, Google has finally revealed its first foldable smartphone, the Pixel Fold, giving us a look at the new smartphone as we wait for Google IO.

In a tweet referencing May the 4th, the @madebygoogle account gave the first official look at Google’s highly anticipated new foldable. With a design similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold devices, the Pixel Fold features a full-size outer display and a vertical hinge that unfolds into a tablet-like screen.

The Pixel Fold is said to have a 5.8-inch external display and a 7.6-inch internal tablet display, giving users a variety of ways to interact with their devices. There is a camera array on the back, and the camera bar design is similar to other Pixel devices but with a less pronounced profile.

If a report from CNBC is to be believed, the foldable smartphone is expected to be powered by the Google Tensor G2 processor, the same chipset found in the Pixel 7 devices. Weighing in at 10 ounces, the Pixel Fold is designed to deliver robust performance in a portable package. Battery life is reported to be up to 24 hours based on regular use and up to 72 hours with Extreme Battery Saver mode enabled.

Reports have claimed that the Pixel Fold would feature “the most durable hinge on a foldable,” addressing concerns about the longevity and durability of foldable devices. The company has been working to optimize Android for foldable devices and larger screens, which should pay off with the Pixel Fold and the new Pixel Tablet.

The Pixel Fold is expected to have a starting price of over $1,700, making it a premium device aimed at competing with Samsung’s Z Fold 4, which launched at $1,799. The foldable phone is rumoured to be available as early as next month, with a Google Store page already allowing interested customers to sign up for more information.

As the tech world waits for the full details to be revealed on May 10, it is hoped that Google has learned from its early foldable missteps and created a durable, reliable, and powerful device in the Pixel Fold.