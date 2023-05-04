Star Wars Day Sales Fans Should NOT Miss For May The 4th

Due to the massive Star Wars Day celebration—May the 4th—there are some notable sales on products set in the galaxy far, far away.
Since the release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, it feels like all fans have been prepared for May 4th this year. Survivor maintained a ‘generally favourable’ response from critics and fans alike on Metacritic, garnering an 86% on both home consoles in its short week-long lifespan. Today is indeed Star Wars day, and Survivor kicked the door open for the universe to unleash some sales on the fandom that should NOT be missed (spoiler alert, Survivor is ALSO on sale).
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deals for May 4th
Although Jedi: Survivor has only matured six days, it’s following in Sonic Frontiers’ footsteps and offering a sale on the title before it’s even able to walk.
- Target is offering members who buy the title a $10 gift card to their stores after the fact. So while a fan can get Cal Hestis’ next episode for full price, fans can still retain $10 to spend at their stores.
- Amazon lists the new title for its original price but offers a $10 Amazon credit on top of the ordeal. Interestingly enough, both the Standard and Deluxe editions for both consoles are on sale. PC and Digital console users look like they’ve been left out this time around regarding the new sales, as digital copies aren’t supported.
While not everyone will jump straight into Survivor, there is still a myriad of Star Wars sales out in the wild for fans of everything else in the galaxy.
Star Wars Software Deals for May the 4th
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – This title has received the biggest sale of all on Xbox Game Pass, it’s free with a subscription, and this includes PC players. Best Buy lists the physical for $19.99 today for ALL consoles, which isn’t too shabby for a saga that spans nine box office films.
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – The first game in Cal Hestis’ journey has also seen itself with some glorious discounts. Despite also being on Game Pass, GameStop offers the title ‘Pre-Owned’ for $19.99 and under for PC, Xbox One, and PS4. However, the PS5 edition costs $39.99, so fans should be wary of that.
- Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR + KOTOR 2) – A beloved BioWare series that captured imaginations of what could potentially be done with the massive sci-fi license by inserting the player into a created character as they play through a storyline that takes place just after the Mandalorian Wars. Both ported titles are available on the Nintendo eShop for 35% off, at $9.74 until May 10. If fans want digital copies, Nintendo Switch and Steam both titles are listed for $3.49 each.
- Steam Complete Collection Sale – On Steam, Valve is offering 26 titles from the galaxy far, far away in one neat bundle. Originally priced out to $292.74, fans can snag virtually EVERY Star Wars title for their Steam library for the low price of $81.09. The sweetest part of this deal is that fans don’t necessarily have to buy everything in the bundle. Each game is listed for a severely discounted price outside of the deal, so picking and choosing which titles to purchase is also easy.
- Microsoft Xbox Series S Sale – With an Xbox Series S purchase, Microsoft is giving a big discount on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for the day. The standard edition comes out to $35, with the $299.99 purchase of the Gilded Hunter Series S Bundle. Fans looking to dive into the next-gen for a smaller price can finally do so with Cal Hestis.
While Star Wars Jedi: Survivor continues to get hit with accolades, CGMagazine’s Chris De Hoog says Survivor “is not only one of the best Star Wars games to date, but a masterclass in blending genres, pacing, and emotional gut-punches” in his 10/10 review on the new title.
Fans have a lot to look forward to for May the fourth, and there’s also a lot to play for the holiday at a discount as well. Fans can also check out the YouTube May the 4th Celebration video below for extra hype for the celebration!