Star Wars Day Sales Fans Should NOT Miss For May The 4th

Due to the massive Star Wars Day celebration—May the 4th—there are some notable sales on products set in the galaxy far, far away.

Since the release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, it feels like all fans have been prepared for May 4th this year. Survivor maintained a ‘generally favourable’ response from critics and fans alike on Metacritic, garnering an 86% on both home consoles in its short week-long lifespan. Today is indeed Star Wars day, and Survivor kicked the door open for the universe to unleash some sales on the fandom that should NOT be missed (spoiler alert, Survivor is ALSO on sale).

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deals for May 4th

Although Jedi: Survivor has only matured six days, it’s following in Sonic Frontiers’ footsteps and offering a sale on the title before it’s even able to walk.

Target is offering members who buy the title a $10 gift card to their stores after the fact. So while a fan can get Cal Hestis’ next episode for full price, fans can still retain $10 to spend at their stores.

Amazon lists the new title for its original price but offers a $10 Amazon credit on top of the ordeal. Interestingly enough, both the Standard and Deluxe editions for both consoles are on sale. PC and Digital console users look like they’ve been left out this time around regarding the new sales, as digital copies aren’t supported.

While not everyone will jump straight into Survivor, there is still a myriad of Star Wars sales out in the wild for fans of everything else in the galaxy.

Star Wars Software Deals for May the 4th

While Star Wars Jedi: Survivor continues to get hit with accolades, CGMagazine’s Chris De Hoog says Survivor “is not only one of the best Star Wars games to date, but a masterclass in blending genres, pacing, and emotional gut-punches” in his 10/10 review on the new title.

Fans have a lot to look forward to for May the fourth, and there’s also a lot to play for the holiday at a discount as well. Fans can also check out the YouTube May the 4th Celebration video below for extra hype for the celebration!