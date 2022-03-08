GTA V Next Gen Discounted Pricing Announced, Cheaper for PS+ Subscribers

Rockstar Games has announced the prices for the upcoming next-gen versions of GTA V arriving later this month, PS+ members will be able to pick up the game at a bigger discount than Xbox players.

Publisher, Take two isn’t offering a free upgrade to previous console owners of Grand Theft Auto V, but instead, is offering a 50 percent discount for Xbox users and a 75 percent discount for PlayStation users. GTA V story mode will $9.99 USD for PS5 PS+ subscribers, while Xbox will be able to pick it up for $19.99 USD. GTA Online, however, will be free for PS+ for the next three months after launch, GTA Online which requires Xbox Live Gold, will cost Xbox users $9.99 USD, separately. Previous gen owners will be able to migrate purchased GTA$ between platforms of the same console family, “All earned GTA$ will transfer regardless of platform.”

After punching in the numbers, GTA V will launch on Xbox Series X|S for a total of $29.99 USD while PS+ subscribers can pick up the total package for $9.99 USD. The next-gen versions of GTA V are set to offer a number of improvements and new features, including three different graphics modes, high-end PC visuals, additions to GTA Online and much more.

Pre-loading for GTAV and GTA Online on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S is now available.



Plus, get details on rewards for migrating your GTA Online character from PS4 or Xbox One, the new GTA Online Career Builder, and more: https://t.co/V9ZK57eK4r pic.twitter.com/wR87mwQKrV — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) March 8, 2022

“These new versions also offer across-the-board improvements including faster loading times, increased population and traffic variety, increased vegetation density, improved lighting quality across shadows, water reflections, and other elements. Plus improved anti-aliasing, motion-blur, highly detailed new explosions, fire, and much more,” Rockstar said.

“There’s also new levels of responsiveness with Haptic Feedback and dynamic resistance via the Adaptive Triggers on PlayStation 5’s DualSense wireless controller, adding new sensations to weather effects, directional damage, rough road surfaces, explosions and much more. Platform-specific features also include immersive audio using Tempest 3D positional audio on PlayStation 5 and Spatial Sound on Xbox Series X|S.”

GTA V originally launched all the way back in September 2013 for PS3 and Xbox 360, the game was released on PS4 and Xbox One in 2014 and PC in 2015. The game went on to sell more than 160 million copies as the second best-selling game of all time, the publisher claims. GTA V is set to launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S next week on March 15th.