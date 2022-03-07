Halo Infinite Co-op Campaign Release Date Delayed, Multiplayer Lead Leaves 343 Industries

343 Industries saw the exit of a senior member as new details on Halo Infinite Season 2 and 3 were updated, along with more notes on the co-op campaign game mode.

343 Industries revealed an update to the Halo Infinite co-op campaign and there may be some hope to play the story with your friends by summertime. The latest blog post on Halo Waypoint, confirmed the campaign co-op should be up-and-running in the later stages of Season 2. Season 2’s launch date was also said to be May 3, 2022, with the title Lone Wolf. On the same day, the Lead Multiplayer Designer, Andrew Witts, announced his departure from the company.

Witts tweeted a heartfelt message about his work on Halo Infinite’s multiplayer, “It’s been an honor leading the MP design team over these years,” he wrote. “Thank you to all Halo fans for your feedback over the years. We made this game for you.” While he did not say where he would be working next, he said he was going to take some time off to relax and recharge” first. With all the new season updates, it would only make sense that he would need a little rest and recuperation time.

Today was my last day at 343 Industries. It’s been an honor leading the MP design team over these years. Thank you to all @Halo fans for your feedback over the years. We made this game for you.



Going to take some time off to relax and recharge but I’m excited what’s next! pic.twitter.com/3uXaKIP28g — Andrew Witts (@RevivedAntihero) March 5, 2022

More on the Season 2 updates, the Head Creative on Halo Infinite, Joseph Staten said the title “Lone Wolf” was going to be a theme as “Lone Wolf Spartans are hunters. Trackers. They’re resourceful improvisers, operating deep in enemy territory without resupply or support. They’re fierce, rugged, and prefer to work alone – but they’re still loyal to the Spartan pack.” The post showed the concept art of the two new characters, Spartan Sigrid Eklund and Spartan Hieu Dinh for Season 2’s story.

Staten also mentioned they will be “playlist updates, balance changes, new modes, and maps” to the multiplayer experience—stressing the addition of the new arena map called “Catalyst” and Big Team Battle map “Breaker.” The two new multiplayer game modes announced was called “Last Spartan Standing”, which was described as “a free-for-all elimination mode” and another mode called “Land Grab.”

Halo Infinite

At the end of the post, Staten explained that that “it’s going to take more time to land a high-quality, full-featured 4-player network co-op experience in the massive, wide-open world of Halo Infinite.” In addition, he said the team was also figuring out how to run a 2-player split-screen co-op experience “on all Xbox consoles, from the original Xbox One through Xbox One Series X” since the “non-linear, wide-open sections of the Campaign present some big challenges for split-screen that have taken us more time to solve.”

The team is hopeful the Halo Infinite co-op campaign should launch “later in Season 2” and that they would announce a release date as soon as they can. There was also a small update to Forge coming in Season 3 as they have already had a number of tests and “flighting Forge to a small group of community creators and working closely with them to ensure that all of you have a terrific experience creating, sharing, browsing, and playing Forge content.”