HBO’s The Last Of Us Teaser Released

The new trailer for The Last Of Us TV series has just dropped and it’s leaving fans of the video game series pumped for the live action story

The video game inspired series releasing on HBO Max Just got its teaser trailer which heavily promising to its fans, judging by the series’ trailer it looks as though it may truly replicate the style of the game series accurately.

Though the series does not have an exact release date, it’s set to come out in 2023 according to its IMDb page. It’s also set to follow the same storyline as its first game, hopefully staying true to its source in every way it possibly can.

The recently released teaser for The Last Of Us depicts words written in red or white which say “For the light”, “when you’re lost in the darkness” and, of course, “RUN”, teasing what we’re in for as the series comes out.

The IMDb page for the awaited HBO series describes it as follows:

“Joel and Ellie, a pair connected through the harshness of the world they live in, are forced to endure brutal circumstances and ruthless killers on a trek across post-pandemic America.”

Judging by this description being incredibly similar to that of the 2013 games description, i have hope that this series will stay true.

The Last Of Us series was fantastically received by the gaming community when it came out back in 2013, with the release of the new series I’m almost certain it will attract a bunch of different audiences, as fans of The Walking Dead who aren’t quite gamers may also wish to gravitate towards it as well. With the dark tone, unique setting, and compelling story, this series looks to be an exciting series that everyone will want to give a watch.

This trailer truly has us on the edge of our seats waiting for the release of The Last Of Us sometime in 2023.