HyperX Announces New Cloud Core Wireless Gaming Headset

The new gaming headset from HyperX offers an all-new audio experience perfect for gamers in all the best ways as they share its articulate features.

Coming off of the latest audio-related releases with the HyperX SoloCast, HyperX, is adding a new peripheral to their lineup. The Cloud Core Wireless gaming headset introduces spatial audio to this audio device with DTS Headphone: X. The headset is built tough with its aluminum frame and adjustable headband for all head shapes—no need to stretch it out. The “soft leatherette and plush memory foam” continues to bring its users the best in comfort they know and trust.

The audio business manager at HyperX, Nate Almond, shared their thoughts on the vision behind the new gaming headset:

“HyperX is dedicated to providing the ultimate audio experience for gamers and the new Cloud Core Wireless gaming headset delivers with DTS Headphone: X and signature comfort at an affordable price point. The Cloud Core Wireless gaming headset is an excellent option for gamers that desire a more immersive in-game experience with the freedom and flexibility to play without cables.”

The spatial audio is great for hearing multi-directional sounds in-game, providing pinpoint accuracy to know where your enemies are—whether it is in a game like Call of Duty: Vanguard or Battlefield 2042. It also broadcasts at 2.4GHz with up to 20 hours of battery life and 20 meters of wireless connection range. This means staying immersed in games longer and also means you do not necessarily have to be close to your PC or console to hear what is going on in voice chat and in the game—I would not recommend taking them to the washroom with you, especially as a streamer, but to each their own.

HyperX Cloud Core Wireless Gaming Headset

On the topic of voice chat, the gaming headset is acknowledged and certified by Discord and TeamSpeak, proving the headphones will provide users with a reliable experience as it is fully compatible with their respective voice communication software. As an additional feature to make voice chat better for its users, the headset is said to have “a flexible, detachable noise-cancelling microphone.” This means it will not pick up unnecessary background noise when users are speaking—providing crystal clear voice input on the user’s end too.

The HyperX Cloud Core Wireless gaming headset will be available now for purchase through Best Buy’s store locations and online at the price of only $99.99. It is also compatible to use on Windows PC, PS4 and PS5, so it is certainly worth the investment if users are constantly switching between consoles.