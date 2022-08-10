Gameforge & I See Red Bring New 10-Minute Video Highlighting Gameplay

Today, the makers over at Gameforge and Whiteboard Games have treated fans everywhere to a new video that highlights their latest title, I See Red, which will be available sometime in 2022.

Gameforge has been on a streak with their new releases, Firestone Legacy SOLO update 2.0 released back in March, and Trigon: A Space Story launching back in April for fans of sci-fi and roguelikes. Together with Whiteboard Games, the next title releasing from the growing publisher is I See Red, a roguelite game that takes gameplay cues from another roguelite in West of Dead. I See Red mixes it with the colour aesthetic of SUPERHOT in a top-down shooter view. The alpha gameplay video is available below.

I See Red is a title all about vengeance. It takes place in a monochromatic world where shades of black and white are everywhere, but only the enemies are red, until their life drains, and then the colour drains as well. While the player will go on a vicious rampage of bloodlust, players can also utilize a grappling hook to reach far away items, or close distance between enemies asking for your bloody rage.

I See Red Key Features

– Adapt your strategies to your opponents and develop a destructive fighting style.

– Experience fast-paced gunfights, destructible cover and a variety of deadly weapon types.

– Unleash your fury and use your grappling hook to put an abrupt end to your enemies.

– Make use of the numerous passive skills which turn every playthrough into a unique experience.

– Return after your death as a clone, grow stronger each time and bring doom upon your tormentors.

– The game’s unique look always allows you to see everything important at a glance and draws you into dark spaceship levels. – Gameforge

Although the exciting new roguelite has intense alpha gameplay footage, the release date, while still marked for 2022, is yet to be determined. Fans looking for more info on Gameforge’s latest escapades can visit their website for more information.