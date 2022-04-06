Trigon: Space Story April 28 Release Date Announced

Today publisher Gameforge and indie developer Sernur.tech, announced an April 28 release date for their Faster Than Light-inspired, roguelike strategy game Trigon: Space Story.

To celebrate this announcement, the teams have released a new trailer detailing the universe in Trigon: Space Story which you can watch below. They also released an updated demo of the game which is available for free on the game’s Steam page.

The demo that’s been released includes an entirely new tutorial, an updated UI, and minor balance changes, as well as support for additional languages, including English, French, Spanish, and Polish among others. The full game will be available on macOS, Linux and Microsoft Windows.

In addition to the demo, the developers recently shared an update on Trigon: Space Story as it nears completion. You can check out their post here and see what they’ve been working on as the game nears completion and the team prepares to launch next month.

Trigon: Space Story has players assume the role of a captain in a fully-customizable starship where they must manage everything from the weapons systems and engines to the day-to-day tasks of the crew. The world is a procedurally generated universe with nine sectors for the player to explore, each consisting of over 10 individual systems.

According to the team, players will encounter, “dangerous space anomalies, roving space pirate gangs, and a complex web of intergalactic politics.” They will also need to strategize their approach with several factors to consider.

Players will also be able to customize their ship with over 70 different weapons. There are four different species to choose from, each with their own advantages and quirks. The game’s motto is “Improvise, Adapt, Overcome.” Take a look at the gameplay trailer below and try to figure out why that is.

Gameforge is based out of Karlsruhe, Germany, and is the publisher of other massively-multiplayer online games in the west such as AION, TERA, OGame, NosTale, and Swords of Legends Online. Trigon: Space Story is played in single-player, and it’s Gameforge’s first-ever foray into the roguelike genre. It’s also the start of the publisher’s expansion plans in 2022 and beyond.

Keep up to date with the game by following on Twitter, Youtube, Discord, and Steam and the official Trigon: Space Story website. Sernur.Tech was founded in May 2019, by two goat farmers in Yoshkar-Ola, Russia. Gameforge, meanwhile, was founded in 2003. They mainly publish MMOs and Browser-based games.