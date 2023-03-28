Japan Greenlights Microsoft’s Acquisition of Activision Blizzard

Japan’s Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) has approved Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of gaming giant Activision Blizzard, further cementing the deal that will reshape the global gaming industry.

Microsoft had announced its intention to acquire Activision Blizzard for a staggering $68.7 billion earlier in 2022, making it one of the largest acquisitions in the technology sector. The move is set to bolster Microsoft’s gaming portfolio and propel its Xbox Game Pass service to new heights.

As per reports from GameSpot and IGN, the JFTC’s decision marks a critical step in finalizing the deal, as Japan is one of the key markets for both companies. The regulatory body assessed the potential impact of the merger on competition in the gaming industry and determined that the acquisition would not hinder fair competition or negatively impact consumers.

In a statement, Microsoft expressed its gratitude to the JFTC for their thorough review and approval of the acquisition. The company reiterated its commitment to supporting the global gaming community and fostering innovation in the industry.

This approval comes on the heels of the FTC in the U.S. to address competition issues and the retention of games from other platforms, harming competition. While this major issue still stands in the way, Microsoft and Activision Blizzard are now one step closer to completing the transaction, which is expected to close in fiscal year 2023.

The acquisition will see Activision Blizzard’s iconic franchises, such as Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Diablo, and Overwatch, join Microsoft’s gaming lineup, including popular titles like Halo and Forza. This massive deal will not only expand Microsoft’s gaming library but also strengthen its position as a major player in the gaming world.

Microsoft’s Game Pass subscription service is set to benefit greatly from this acquisition, as the addition of Activision Blizzard’s titles will make the service even more appealing to gamers worldwide. It is expected that the combined resources and expertise of both companies will lead to the development of new gaming experiences and innovations in the industry.

As the acquisition moves closer to completion, the gaming community eagerly awaits the outcome and potential impact on the future of gaming. With Japan’s Fair Trade Commission’s approval, Microsoft and Activision Blizzard can now focus on the remaining regions still standing in the way. While there is still plenty of red tape to cut through, Microsoft is one step closer to its goals.