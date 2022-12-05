News

Kirstie Alley, Emmy Award Winning Actress, Dies at 71

Family Released Statment Monday
| December 5, 2022
Kirstie Alley, known for her roles on Cheers and Look Who’s Talking, lost her fight with cancer today at 71.

There was no denying that Kirstie Alley was an iconic actor, whose career soared after being cast as Rebecca Howe in NBC’s comedy Cheers. After fighting cancer, Alley succumbed to the disease at age 71.

A statement from Kirstie Alley’s children was shared on her official social media accounts, which confirmed that she had passed away.

“To all our friends, far and wide around the world… We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” reads the statement. “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

“We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care,” the statement continues. “Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did. We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time.”

After Cheers ended in 1993, Kirstie Alley went on to star in the three season NBC sitcom Veronica’s Closet. In 2005, she starred in the TV Land series Kirstie along with starring in the Showtime series Fat Actress. She competed in Season 12 of Dancing With the Stars in which she finished second to winner Hines Ward, and made a return for all-star season 15.

File Under: Actor, Cheers, Kirstie Alley

