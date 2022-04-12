League of Legends Eclips Skins And Expanded Universe Release Date Confirmed

The League of Legends developer, Riot Games, has confirmed what many fans have speculated by releasing the pictures of the upcoming Eclipse skins along with an expanded universe and a prestige skin for Senna.

All of this will be coming in the next League of Legends patch set to be released on April 27. The eclipse and coven universes are expanding with new Lunar and Solar Eclipse skins, so Leona won’t be the only champion with an Eclipse skin anymore.

Five champions will be receiving Eclipse skins with this update. Senna will also receive a Prestige Lunar Eclipse skin, which makes the overall total of released skins go up to six. With this patch, Riot is focusing on making the prestige skins more unique by having a dedicated splash arts event for them. They are as follows, Lunar Eclipse Senna, Lunar Eclipse Senna Prestige, Lunar Eclipse Aatrox, Solar Eclipse Kayle, Solar Eclipse Sivir, and Solar Eclipse Sejuani.

These skins will not change the look of these characters but will also alter character models, voice overs, and spell animations as well. The two ways to attain them are by using real-life money or by using the game’s crafting system. They will cost 1350 RP or $12.64 while Sivir will get an 1820 RP Legendary skin that will cost $17.69 CAD. Sivir has never had a legendary skin before, even though she is one of the oldest champions in the game and has been around since February 21, 2009.

According to a leak by Twitter user BigBadBear, a mini-event to go along with the Eclipse skins will take place on April 28, 2022, and go until May 28, 2022. What we do know for sure as of right now, is that League of Legends patch 12.8 will bring all this new content only with it. Plus, in that same patch, two other skins will be released for both Gangplank and Yasuo after the success of Ruined King: A League of Legends Story. The game currently has an 80 on Metacritic and is considered by fans to be a good introduction to the lore of League of Legends.