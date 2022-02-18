The Legend Of Nayuta: Boundless Trails Drops A Solid Switch Port In Japan On May 26

Nihon Falcom has decided to release a port of fan-favourite game for Nintendo Switch, The Legend Of Nayuta: Boundless Trails in Japan, in what seems to be a refocus on their Trails series.

The Nihon Falcom Trails series is a JRPG series of either turn-based, or action based gameplay that tells many stories of fantastical lands that don’t necessarily need to be played in order of release, except The Legend of Heroes: The Trails Of Cold Steel and its three sequels. The Legend Of Nayuta: Boundless Trails follows this concept while adding a worthy title to the series.

While the JRPG was originally released on the PSP way back in 2012, a remastered PS4 version dropped back in Japan on December 10th of last year, and its release date for the Nintendo Switch port feels right around the corner.

The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails is an action RPG that has gameplay elements very similar to the other Falcom developed Ys series. The plot takes place in a world called Lost Heaven and begins when the titular character, Nayuta, is exploring a commonplace floating ruin. He comes into contact with the fairy, Noi (thankfully not Navi). In traditional JRPG fashion, a well-crafted world and character development are featured in a narrative that sees the ragtag band of heroes visits many worlds, and stop an evil plot.

Screenshot Taken From Steam

Key Features of The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails from the NIS America Website:

Worlds Beyond Home: Experience all the wondrous phenomena The Legend of Nayuta has to offer with HD visuals, high quality music, 60fps, and new illustrations added for this Western release!

Skills for Every Season: Enter the fray with real-time action gameplay and environment-based puzzles that are affected by the current season. Utilize season-based magic and powerful weapon skills to take down your foes, and unlock new techniques based on your performance.

An Ocean of Adventure: Dive into a different kind of Trails game! Experience a light, whimsical story rooted in fantasy and discovery with a variety of colorful locations and characters, plus tons of extra quest content.

Japanese fans of the Trails series won’t have to wait much longer for the switch port, as the release date is set for May 26th. Fans who pre-order the physical copy of the title will also receive a 60-song original soundtrack upon release.

The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails has also been announced for release in North America for 2023, fans wanting updates on everything the Trails series has to offer should follow the Official NIS America Twitter for important updates.