LEGO 2K Goooal! Soccer Game Leaks, No Announcement Yet

Rumored Series Of LEGO Sports Titles Seemingly Underway
Steven Green | June 14, 2023
LEGO 2K Goooal! has been rated by the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea following rumours that the LEGO brand was moving towards offering a range of sports games.

Following the release of LEGO 2K Drive earlier this year, it appears the rumours first reported by VGC around LEGO’s plans to invest in a line of children-focused sports title is coming true, as LEGO 2K Goooal! has been rated by the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea. First spotted by Gematsu, the unannounced Take-Two Interactive title is reportedly being developed by Sumo Digital (Team Sonic Racing, Little Big Planet 3) and will most likely be officially announced in the coming weeks.

The LEGO license is no stranger to sports, as they have produced building sets for decades featuring various sports while also offering video games in the soccer space in the past, with titles like 2002’s Soccer Mania and LEGO World Soccer. Perhaps best known for video games that partner with major franchises, such as Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings, and Star Wars, through the Warner Bros.-owned TT Games, the LEGO brand has been incredibly versatile over the years.

With the obvious association with children through the building sets they’ve offered since 1949, LEGO matches well with nearly anything you can think of due to the ability to make anything with those iconic coloured bricks. A lineup of sports titles makes a ton of sense, and with sports publisher 2K Games clearly on board, there’s a lot of potential for all of the sports games that could be in development using the LEGO brand.

Presumably, LEGO 2K Goooal! will release on all platforms, as LEGO titles tend to. While we wait for the official announcement, LEGO previously stated that they “do not comment on speculation about future products or partnerships,” so all we can do at this point is wait and see. After good reviews for LEGO 2K Drive, the new partnership with Take-Two seems to be headed in the right direction, after previously having the rights to LEGO games held exclusively by TT Games. LEGO’s move to Universal over WB on the film front as well shows a clear change in direction for the toy manufacturer.

