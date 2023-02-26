Lenovo Announces Extensive Laptop Refresh At Mobile World Congress 2023 In Barcelona

At MWC 2023, Lenovo unveiled its latest PC and Chromebook solutions, as well as a comprehensive refresh across the ThinkPad portfolio, focusing on improvements in system performance and continued enhancements to user experience.

The Mobile World Congress is taking place in Barcelona, and Lenovo is present to show off its newest updates to its lineup of laptops and tablets while unveiling its new Lenovo TruScale “Device as a Service” model that offers organizations a broad range of digital workplace solutions, flexible payment options, and the ability to easily scale IT in line with their evolving business needs.

Lenovo had a ton to show off this year, so here are all of the new announcements:

ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 – Second-Generation

The ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 and ThinkPad Z16 Gen 2 are powered by AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Processors with AMD Radeon 700M Series Graphics, Windows 11, and can be configured with up to 64GB Dual Channel memory and up to 2TB PCIe SSD to help users work through demanding tasks. ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 unveils an optional, natural-fibre-reinforced material bonded to the recycled aluminum top. This woven material is made 100% from agricultural products collected by harvesting flax fibres.

ThinkPad X13 and X13 Yoga – Fourth-Generation

The redesigned ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 and ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4 now have narrower bezels, increasing the screen-to-body ratio and making improvements in working functionality. Dolby Audio speakers now face the consumer for more immersive audio, and when combined with a 5MP infrared camera, video conferencing couldn’t be better. These models can be configured with a 13.3″ 2.8K OLED display that uses Dolby Vision and features Eyesafe-Certified Natural Low Blue Light technology to help reduce eye strain.

ThinkPad T14 and T14s (Fourth-Generation) and T16 (Second-Generation)

The latest generation of the Lenovo classic continues to stay current with gradual enhancements and adopts the use of more sustainable materials. An optional 5MP Infrared camera improves user experiences as hybrid working is increasing the need for video conferencing ability. More low blue light display options are available across the board to help protect from eye strain, including 2.8k OLED options.

ThinkPad E14 (Fifth-Generation) and E16

In addition to the premium and distinctive ThinkBook portfolio, value-conscious users can choose from the latest ThinkPad E14 (Gen 5) or the new 16-inch model. The E series now features 16:10 aspect ratio displays with increased screen-to-body ratios in excess of 90% and with a new keyboard and larger 115mm touchpad design, users can have a more comfortable experience.

IdeaPad Duet 3i

Slim, stylish, and portable, the latest generation of IdeaPad Duet 3i offers an impressive new display, Windows 11, and a powerful Intel N-series Processor combined with smarter features to make it the ideal on-the-go detachable laptop at an affordable price.

IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook

Perfect for an untethered lifestyle, this 14-inch laptop, available with an FHD IPS touchscreen, is thin and light, weighing just 2.9 pounds, and offers an all-day battery spanning up to 13.5 hours and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.