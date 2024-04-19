M. Night Shyamalan’s Latest Thriller, Trap, Gets a Trailer and Easter Eggs!

A Premise Only Shyamalan Could Pull Off

Hayes Madsen | April 19, 2024
M. Night Shyamalan's Latest Thriller, Trap, Features a Serial Killer On the Run at a Concert

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the first trailer for Trap, a new thriller from M. Night Shyamalan with a ridiculous premise that only he could pull off, and it is full of Easter Eggs.

Trap stars Josh Hartnett as a doting father taking his daughter (Ariel Donoghue) to a concert for the pop sensation Lady Raven (played by Shyamalan’s daughter and R&B singer Saleka, who also wrote and scored the film).

But it’s not just a feel-good story, as before the concert begins, Hartnett leaves his daughter in their seats and inquires about the police presence at the venue. A worker quietly asks him, “You know the Butcher? That freaking nut job that goes around just chopping people up?”

It turns out the police have set a trap to catch the notorious serial killer, who they believe will be in attendance. The big reveal is when we find out the innocent father, played by Hartnett, is actually the serial killer, and now he has to find a way out of the trap that’s been set for him.

That’s already quite the premise and a gutsy move to make audiences identify with a character that’s quickly revealed to be a serial killer. Knowing Shyamalan’s track record, there are bound to be a few twists and turns in the story.

As a note for Canadians, Trap was filmed in and around Toronto. Originally many thought Trap was filmed at the Scotiabank Arena, with the creator, shakexcellence, below eventually correcting himself to the First Ontario Center in Hamilton, Ontario.

I turn into @Yuval but only when it comes to Toronto-filmed productions 😂😂😂 #movies #toronto #filmtok #trap #mnightshyamalan #greenscreen

Past that, there’s an additional neat little Easter Egg in the trailer. While Shyamalan’s daughter, Saleka, plays a central role, the director also seemingly included a nod to the work of his other daughter, Ishana. As pointed out by John Squires of Bloody Disgusting, at roughly 1:10 in the trailer, you can see a billboard for The Watcher, the first picture from Ishana that hits theatres two months before Trap.

Trap hits theatres on August 9, and alongside Hartnett, Donoghue, and Saleka, also start Hayley Mills and Allison Pill.

Hayes Madsen
Hayes Madsen

Hayes Madsen, Inverse's Video Game Trends Writer, captures the gaming industry's hottest events, controversies, and community narratives. With a rich journalistic journey spanning over a decade, Hayes specializes in the crossroads of entertainment and video games, weaving stories that resonate with players.

File Under: Thriller, Toronto
