Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre (2023) Review

In a return to form for director Guy Ritchie, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre is a high-octane action comedy featuring an ensemble cast led by Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, and Hugh Grant. Filled with fantastic moments, great dialogue and a sense of fun that never lets up, Operation Fortune is a spy thriller that is worth the price of admission, even if it overstays its welcome by a bit.

I have been a fan of Guy Ritchie since he first came out with Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels back in 1998. While not everything he has done in recent years has hit as hard as his early body of work like Snatch, or even the more recent The Man from U.N.C.L.E., he has managed to bring a unique style and frantic energy to all his work, even ones that did not move the needle on the genre.

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre revolves around a group of elite spies and their mission to take down a billionaire arms dealer. The film showcases Guy Ritchie’s signature storytelling style, with a non-linear narrative and multiple subplots, keeping the audience on their toes. While the story may not be the selling point of this movie, it does the job of setting up locations and scenarios, so the ensemble cast can do what they do best, action, dialogue, and setting the mood. The various twists and turns may leave some viewers scratching their heads, but for fans of Ritchie’s work, the chaotic narrative can be an enjoyable ride.

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre boasts an impressive ensemble cast that brings charisma and Humor to the film. Jason Statham stars as the stoic and lethal operative Orson Fortune, delivering a performance that is both intimidating and engaging. This is a role Statham was born to play, bringing his sense of humour and fun to full bear for the audience to enjoy. He also plays off the rest of the cast well, bringing a sense of comradery to the production that is hard to mimic.

Aubrey Plaza shines in a departure from her usual deadpan comedic roles, playing the resourceful and cunning CIA agent Sarah Fidel. Her performance adds a layer of unpredictability and humour to the film, giving her plenty of room to play off Statham’s Fortune playing with gender roles, and showing a sense of urgency and chaos not normally seen in her roles to date.

But, perhaps the most enjoyable aspect of the entire film is Hugh Grant, who goes against type by playing the flamboyant and manipulative arms dealer Greg. Grant knows how to devour the scenery as he dives in full force into the bombastic role, playing it with a mix of menace and absurdity I did not know I needed from him. The ensemble cast also includes Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes, and Bugzy Malone, who deliver solid performances and add to the overall entertainment of the film.

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre is packed to the brim with adrenaline-pumping action sequences and visually striking set pieces. Guy Ritchie’s distinct visual style is on full display, with fast-paced editing and kinetic camera work that keeps the audience engaged. This is potentially the most visually interesting work that I have seen Ritchie do for a while now. He uses his actors to full effect to not only set the tone for the film but to ensure even the most mundane scenes, such as someone walking down a hallway, has a flare and style all their own.

The action sequences are well executed, featuring shootouts, car chases, and hand-to-hand combat that showcase Statham’s prowess as an action star. While Grant steals the show when it comes to screen presence, Statham is the star of the show when it comes to physical prowess, controlling many of the moments so much that you will be champing at the bit to see what new and increasingly insane way he will get out of each new tight situation.

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre infuses its high-stakes espionage plot with a healthy dose of humour. The witty dialogue and the comedic timing of the actors contribute to the light-hearted and entertaining tone that Richie brings to the table. I can imagine that, although it really won me over, many may get tired of the countless one-liners that pepper every scene of the movie. Fortunately, the pure charisma of the cast is constantly on display, so if the humour fails to keep you engaged, the ensemble will.

The film’s tone is a mix of action-packed thrills and tongue-in-cheek humour, which is typical of Guy Ritchie’s signature style. Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre doesn’t take itself too seriously, embracing its over-the-top nature and allowing the audience to have fun with the characters and their antics. If you went into the movie hoping for your standard spy thriller, you might be disappointed.

If I had any issues with Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, it would be the pacing and runtime. At almost two hours long, the film does overstay its welcome at times. It feels like there was a bit of fat that could be cut to make the overall flow feel a bit better. While countless scenes are enjoyable and do a good job setting the tone, you can only watch Statham’s Orson Fortune get out of so many impossible situations before you start to look at your watch, wondering when the film will start to wrap things up. There can be too much of a good thing, and Ritchie puts this to the test in the film’s final act.

The many twists and turns, while fun, can be a bit overwhelming and confusing at times. There are some fantastic ideas at play here, but it can be a little hard to figure out who to root for toward the end. There are a lot of double-crosses and double agents, so you will be excused if you lose track of whom the big bad of the movie is supposed to be when you finally get to the final act of the movie. Don’t get me wrong, I enjoy all the insanity, but that doesn’t mean it makes sense.

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre is a high-octane action comedy with a fantastic visual style, elaborate action sequences, engaging characters, and witty dialogue, making it an exciting and fun ride for those who appreciate Ritchie’s filmmaking approach. Although Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre might not be to everyone’s taste and can overstay its welcome at times, it offers a thrilling and stylish cinematic experience that will resonate with fans of the genre and Ritchie’s distinct brand of storytelling.