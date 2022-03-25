New Magic: The Gathering Commander Legends 2 Brings Players To Baldur’s Gate

Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons are no stranger to one another, and in the latest Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate players can utilize cards from the iconic D&D town.

Yesterday, Wizards of the Coast dropped a wealth of news regarding their new Commander Legends expansion to Magic: The Gathering, and it features some familiar locales for Dungeons & Dragons explorers, with a brand-new set focused on the fun aspect of the intense Trading Card Game.

New Land MTG Commander Legends Cards

Players of MTG, and D&D will feel right at home with the new expansion, as it is based on one of the most iconic locations in D&D, Baldur’s Gate. Without the time commitment and strategic planning, the set allows players to wield the power of advanced-level D&D heroes in their MTG decks with ease.

This set is also coordinated to run with unique Booster Draft rules, allowing for a huge opportunity in differing playstyles to show off what the new set is capable of, especially with the return of the Commander Draft. The Commander Draft is a ruleset variation of the traditional draft rules, that features a marriage of Commander and Draft rulesets. Good Morning Magic!’s Gavin Verhey outlines how this playstyle works in a video dedicated to the format.

As with usual Magic: The Gathering set releases, the Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate comes in different packaging forms for players to sink their talons into, including:

Draft, Set, and Collector Boosters

Bundle

Pre-release Pack, containing three Draft Boosters, a year-stamped foil rare or mythic rare, a dungeon card, and a MTG Arena code card

Four new commander decks with color coordinations: Party Time (white-black), Mind Flayarrrs (blue-black), Draconic Dissent (blue-red) and Exit from Exile (red-green)

The new set’s Draft Booster packs provide the player with 20 new Magic: The Gathering Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate playing cards, with a guaranteed foil card. Fans that enjoyed the unique D&D rulebook art style featured on Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms cards, will be happy to know this unique art style returns with a flourish.

Magic: The Gathering Arena players aren’t left out in the cold, as Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate has been announced as well, which promises to bring ‘hundreds’ of new cards to the Arena, with all the trimmings a new set release would feature such as Set Mastery.

Previews of the exciting new Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons mash-up, Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate will start on May 16th, and features a worldwide release date of June 10th for fans everywhere. Information seekers can journey over to the Magic The Gathering Twitter account for more updates on the new set.