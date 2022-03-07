When is Magic: The Gathering Streets of New Capenna Coming Out

Wizards of the Coast revealed a first look at Streets of New Capenna, the new Magic: The Gathering story, showing off the new cards set preview and with a detailed schedule of release.

Last week, Thursday, March 3, Wizards of the Coast unveiled the latest gritty story for Magic: The Gathering called “Streets of New Capenna.” It is said to show off “a city filled with power—and the grime of corruption”, very Mafia-like. A video with Senior Communications Manager, Blake Rasmussen showed off the new cards, along with a story preview.

While the last card set, Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, had Cyberpunk 2077 vibes, this one featured many aesthetics that blend nature with the concrete jungles like New York or Chicago—or even like the city of Rapture in Bioshock. There are five families that represent New Capenna: Obscura (White-Blue-Black), Maestros (Blue-Black-Red), Riveteers (Black-Red-Green), Cabaretti (Red-Green-White) and Brokers (Green-White-Blue).

More details on the families will be revealed in the future, but the basic lands are planned to be available in Draft, Set and Collector Boosters in a similar fashion to how Ukiyo-e basic lands appeared in boosters for Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty. This is where you will find the upcoming cards:

Streets of New Capenna Draft, Set, and Collector Boosters —plus a new Japan-exclusive compact 10–Set Booster Display

—plus a new Japan-exclusive compact 10–Set Booster Display Streets of New Capenna Bundle , featuring an alternate-art promo card and spindown die

, featuring an alternate-art promo card and spindown die Streets of New Capenna Theme Booster s, featuring all five families of New Capenna

s, featuring all five families of New Capenna Streets of New Capenna Prerelease Packs , one for each family that includes a spindown die and seeded Family Booster packed with family-focused cards

, one for each family that includes a spindown die and seeded Family Booster packed with family-focused cards Five Streets of New Capenna Commander decks, one for each family

This was the bulk of the details from the first look at the Magic: The Gathering set: “With wealth and power comes luxury, as the families of New Capenna can show off all three with beautiful locales to host their efforts—legal and otherwise. Borderless and skyscraper treatments are just a taste of the beauty and style you’ll discover.”

The Streets of New Capenna story will begin on March 28 with previews beginning on April 7. Here are the key dates on the for the new expansion:

