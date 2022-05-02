New Trailer For Magic: The Gathering Expansion, Street of New Capenna Released

Today Magic: The Gathering released a new trailer for their expansion set of Street of New Capenna, it’s now available on MTG Arena for free on PC, the App Store, and Google Play.

Those eager to check the new trailer for Street of New Capenna can do so below. As for the game, according to the developer it involves, “A city built by angels and ruled by demons, New Capenna conceals a crooked underbelly beneath its extravagant parties and classy citizens. Five conniving syndicates feud for control over the supply of “Halo,” a rare resource highly sought after for its material beauty and magic-boosting power. But as the invasion of a bigger threat enters New Capenna, it’s up to Planewalkers Vivien and Elspeth to prevent the conflict between families from boiling into an all-out war.”

According to the developers of Street of New Capenna, players can choose from, “The three-color crime factions they want to join, each led by a mob boss and characterized by a unique mechanic: The Obscura, The Maestros, The Riveteers, The Cabaretti, and The Brokers. The set also includes 10 full art “Metropolis” basic lands and “Skyscraper” and “Golden Age” showcase treatments that exhibit the vibrant locations and unique cards in all the glitz and glam of the Plane.” For fans who prefer a more hands-on approach though, the game’s tabletop version will be available on April 29 with Draft Boosters, Set Boosters, and Collector Boosters, along with factionalized Theme Booters and Commander Decks.

If you are unfamiliar with the series, Magic: The Gathering’s, “Compelling characters, fantastic worlds, and deep strategic gameplay have entertained and delighted fans for more than 25 years.” There are lots of ways to experience it too, with the critically acclaimed book series, and fans can also check out the best of the best battling it out in the esports league, and there are lots of fans, over 40 million of them according to Wizards of the Coast. If all of this sounds intriguing, more information can be found on the official website here.