Despite a positive reception from gameplay and the community, Mark Rosewater has confirmed there are no future plans for Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek.

Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek has been out for nearly a week, and it appears it will be a one-and-done. According to Head Designer Mark Rosewater, there are no current plans for another Universes Beyond set in the Star Trek universe.

The latest Universes Beyond set not only captures Star Trek’s imagination and fandom, but also brings its many iconic characters to the forefront of Magic: The Gathering cards. The set launched on November 13, and an enchantment from the set — Anthropological Mission — recently made headlines when Stefan Schütz took the Magic Pro Tour 2026 finals with the card featured in his Izzet Mission deck, a deck that contained no creatures.

While Universes Beyond is typically a love letter to the source material, the sets are almost always a one-and-done affair, meaning the sets have one launch and that’s it. The Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek set added 453 new cards across the entire release when all products are considered, so it’s not necessarily a small set. So far, only one Universes Beyond (The Lord of the Rings) has been revisited, but what makes this scenario different is the answer from Magic‘s Head Designer.

When told, ” I look forward to seeing what’s coming next year,” regarding the Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek set release, Head Designer Mark Rosewater confirmed, “There are no current plans for future Star Trek sets” on his official Tumblr account. While Universes Beyond typically gets only one set release per license, Mark Rosewater confirmed the lack of plans himself. Currently on Amazon, the suite of products is sitting just below MSRP, allowing Magic: The Gathering fans to get in on the ground floor of the Star Trek set for less than advertised.

On top of that, other fans have been pleasantly surprised with the set. Fans have taken to Reddit to give Star Trek its flowers. Mainly, fans believe the set is constructed well from a gameplay standpoint, and character portrayals are true-to-form. While there are currently no plans to make another Star Trek set, fans seem to be enjoying it (on the Pro and casual levels), and pricing remains favourable for fans.