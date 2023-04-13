Marvel’s Blade Adds Mia Goth To It’s Growing Cast

Marvel’s Blade is shaping up to be a massive movie with the casting of Mahershala Ali as the titular vampire hunter, and now Mia Goth joins the growing cast.

Mia Goth has proven she can get bloody when it counts with her latest horror role as Pearl — which she has also lent her writing talents to — but now it appears she is joining the cast of a bigger franchise in Marvel’s Blade (first confirmed by Deadline). The casting announcement comes on the coattails of the reveal that Mahershala Ali will be donning the black cloak of the lead dhampir/vampire hunter, and the Marvel character has not been seen since the 2004 film Blade: Trinity, where Wesley Snipes hunted the night.

The new Blade doesn’t have much revealed in the way of plot or storyline, but with the directing talents of Yann Demange (known for Top Boy and Lovecraft Country) and the scribe work of Stacey Osei-Kuffour (Watchmen, The Morning Show) and Michael Starrbury (Legends of Chamberlain Heights) the budding film has a wealth of talent surrounding it. Other confirmed actors without designated roles are Delroy Lindo and Aaron Pierre.

Although Mia Goth’s role has yet to be confirmed, The Tomb of Dracula comic series, where the Marvel vampire hunter originates, has characters that have yet to be explored on the silver screen. Rachel van Helsing, a like-minded vampire hunter, is an excellent speculative role choice considering the prominence of the character in the comics and the overall darker tone Marvel is looking for in the film series reboot. On the other hand, she could also play the role of the vengeful hunter-turned-vampire Krista Starr, which could add further Blade Universe context to the upcoming film.

Marvel’s new Blade film continues to trickle out information, and fans just have to stay tuned for the next exciting announcement as it goes into production in June.