Microsoft CEO Comments on Xbox Games Coming to PlayStation, “Committed to Meeting Players Where They Are”

Could More Games Make the Jump?

April 26, 2024
During a recent earnings call, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella commented on Xbox games making the move to PlayStation, saying Xbox games have been performing strongly on the PS Store.

Following a wealth of rumours, in February 2024, Microsoft announced it would bring four games to other platforms. This started with Pentiment and Grounded on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, followed by Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of Thieves on PS5.

Now, as reported by VGC, the titles seem to be performing quite well, according to Nadella. “Earlier this month, we had seven games among the top 25 on the PlayStation Store, more than any other publisher,” he said.

This likely is referencing a Tweaktown report that found Microsoft had more first-party games on the PlayStation Store’s 25 best-selling titles than Sony. Among those were Sea of Thieves (No. 12), Fallout 4 (No.16), Fallout 76 (No. 20), and Minecraft (No. 19), as well as Activision Blizzard-published titles like Modern Warfare 3 (No.2) and Overwatch 2 (No. 7). Meanwhile, Sony had five published titles on the list: MLB The Show 24, Destiny 2, Helldivers 2, Stellar Blade, and Rise of the Ronin. Keep in mind PlayStation Store rankings update every day and are region-based.

Microsoft has stated in the past it has no intention of removing games like Call of Duty from PlayStation and making them exclusive, and it seems like that’ll hold true with the company’s new strategy.

“We are committed to meeting players where they are,” says Nadella, “By bringing great games to more people on more devices.”

The earnings call also detailed the latest financials for Xbox, which saw a revenue decrease of 31% for Xbox hardware, the worst seen in years. However, Xbox revenue, in general, is way up due to the purchase of Activision Blizzard. This has, overall, resulted in a record third quarter for the company.

