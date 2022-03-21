Moon Studios Devs Report Oppressive Work Conditions, Microsoft Cut Partnership Ties

Moon Studios, creators of Ori games, have recently received more reports of workplace misconduct and abuse of their employees amidst plans to release their third game.

Many gamers will best remember to associate the Ori games (Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps) with the developers, Moon Studios. The artistically crafted games with their enriching stories have recently been at the expense of alleged workplace misconduct to the employees at the studio. A number of current and ex-employees had shared their thoughts on the Ori studio being an oppressive place to work and would explain why Microsoft will not be publishing the studio’s upcoming third game.

GamesBeat published a thorough report on issues with the studio and conducted multiple interviews with developers that have worked at Moon Studios over the years since the debut of their first game in 2015—all of them noting the issues they had with the founders of the company, Thomas Mahler and Gennadiy Korol. The strange part of it all was this was a private, small company that worked remotely, yet there were still reports of racism, sexism and bullying behaviours that one developer called “death by a thousand cuts.”

Moon Studios—Ori and the Blind Forest

Many developers even wondered whether their work was worth it as they saw how audiences were deeply moved by the games. One developer said, “We really created something special, and I know the only way I was able to reconcile it was I was able to watch people on Twitch and watch other people get moved by it, and that was actually part of my healing process…Because maybe my suffering was worth it because other people felt something. In the end, I mean, so many of us were burned out.”

More Moon Studios employees have been shedding their truth about the company, like @TigrMoth who stated in a tweet, “I worked at Moon Studios for two years. I was the only woman on the story team. I struggle to find the words to express what a soul-destroying experience it was to work with the heads of the studio, Thomas and Gennadiy.” The thread continued to explain how the studio boasted about how the high quality of the games came with hard work when actually the employees faced many oppressive actions against them.

I worked at Moon Studios for two years. I was the only woman on the story team. I struggle to find the words to express what a soul-destroying experience it was to work with the heads of the studio, Thomas and Gennadiy. https://t.co/M0adjIJsxs — Franciska Csongrady (@TigrMoth) March 19, 2022

One of the most interesting connections was that Mahler had previously worked at Blizzard Entertainment before starting Moon Studios with Korol in 2010. Of course, the past year and some had more reports of Blizzard Activision’s own workplace allegations coming out. So, the question that would be pressing with knowing this would be, how much damage did Blizzard Activision really have if ex-employees are having similar issues in their own companies? Is it related? And did Microsoft know about this after working with the studio for about 10 years?

The report continued to speak more about Microsoft’s departure in its involvement with Moon Studios with one developer who stated, “[At Microsoft], they knew what was going on. And to the degree that we need to clean up the industry. I want to see the industry get better.” The problem was that Microsoft could not see the problems as the workplace was remote and Mahler kept communication with Microsoft and Moon Studios strict. With Microsoft’s recent acquisition and attempts to improve the workplace culture at Activision Blizzard, it has been a major leap to correct the wrongs of a major gaming company.

One developer in the report summed up the big issue with Moon Studios, “And even though they would say they would change, the atmosphere just remains very aggressive. And you’re right, they do chase quality—and it’s proven in what they’ve released—but at the expense of a lot of people’s mental health.” The studio has already stated their plans to publish their new game with Take-Two Interactive’s subsidiary company, Private Division who had worked on games like Hades and OlliOlli World. Mahler and Korol have also sent out a response to GamesBeat’s report.