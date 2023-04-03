Exciting Blue Beetle Trailer: A Good 1st Impression

The new DCU, spearheaded by James Gunn and Peter Safran, is here, and the first Blue Beetle trailer gives fans a deeper look at the hero.

With the first steps of the new DC Universe of films set to make their stage after the initial flop that was Shazam! Fury of the Gods, right after The Flash starring Ezra Miller in June, Blue Beetle is supposed to make a grand entrance in August. The man behind the carapace, so to speak, has been finally shown in action with the first-ever trailer of the new hero, which can be seen below.

The trailer alludes to the fact ‘the Scarab’ (the catalyst of the Blue Beetle powers) will have free will, so the host will not be able to control it 100% of the time, similar to the power struggle between Eddie Brock and Venom in the latest Venom series of movies at Sony. Blue Beetle has a star-studded cast, with Xolo Maridueña in the lead role as Jaime Reyes and his super alter ego.

The film is being directed by Angel Manuel Soto, with Garreth Dunnet-Alcocer picking up writing duties. The film stars Adriana Barraza, ían Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Raoul Max Trujillo, Oscar winner Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez. With credits from Belissa Escobedo and Harvey Guillén.

The movie introduces moviegoers to recent college graduate Jaime Reyes as he returns to his hometown, eager to chase his dreams and aspirations. Little does he know, however, that the familiar surroundings he left behind have undergone significant change. As Jaime struggles to find his place in this altered world, destiny takes an unexpected turn.

The trailer reveals Jaime stumbling upon an ancient alien biotechnological relic known as the Scarab. In a twist of fate, the Scarab chooses Jaime as its symbiotic host, granting him an extraordinary suit of armour with unimaginable and unpredictable powers. This life-altering event propels Jaime into a new destiny, transforming him into the superhero known as Blue Beetle.

As anticipation builds for the film’s release, fans can only speculate what exciting adventures await Jaime in his newfound role as a powerful protector when Blue Beetle hits theatres on August 18.