New State Mobile Gets a Big Dead By Daylight Crossover For Halloween

PUBG’s New State Mobile has officially released its collaboration with Dead By Daylight, just in time for the spooky season and Halloween.

Announced earlier this month, the Dead by Daylight collaboration is tied to New State’s v0.9.40 update, which brings a host of other improvements as well. A cinematic trailer released on the game’s YouTube channel gives a brief overview of the collaboration, and a sneak peek at the new hide-and-seek mode that takes place in Paradiso, on the new Akinta map.

A new Survivor Pass is being released, inspired by Halloween, and it features Edward from the Hunter’s Faction. Completing weekly story missions will let players unlock the pass, and Premium Pass holders can even get their hands on a creepy Master Owl skin.

Here’s a quick overview of the major additions coming with the October update, via a press release.

Spine-Chilling Cosmetics: Details about special DEAD BY DAYLIGHT in-game items were also revealed. Until Nov. 24, players can obtain various DEAD BY DAYLIGHT items such as helmets, backpacks, frying pans, and parachutes, along with costumes depicting some of DEAD BY DAYLIGHT’s infamous Killers. Rewards can be obtained through mission achievement events, with special DEAD BY DAYLIGHT profile effects for completing everything.

Help Celebrate NEW STATE MOBILE’s First Anniversary: To celebrate the first anniversary of NEW STATE MOBILE’s launch a special in-game event will be held from Nov. 1 – 30. A total of 15 missions will be unveiled, one type each day, as well as special anniversary costumes, parachutes and weapon skins being awarded to players when they accomplish missions. During the event period, a special lobby background and BGM will also be available and from Nov. 1 – 13, the ‘Kinda Cute Dance’ emote will be given to players who log into NEW STATE MOBILE for free.

Survivor Pass Vol. 12: Finally, this month’s update brings Edward from the Hunters Faction to celebrate the newest Survivor Pass. Edward’s costumes and face skins can be obtained for free by completing all of the story missions. Users who’ve purchased a Premium Pass can get all of the NEWSTATE CREDITS refunded when they reach a certain pass level.

You can see the full list of changes and patch notes on New State Mobile’s official website, and the update can now be downloaded on both iOS and Android.