Next@Acer 2022 Introduces A Wealth Of Advanced Technology

Acer’s annual global showcase, Next@Acer 2022 unveiled some exciting advancements the company has made in technology, slated to release in 2022.

The global Acer presentation, Next@Acer 2022, included some eye-popping announcements on the future of Acer products. With CEO Jason Chen taking the helm, opening the showcase detailing their focus on green energy, taking care of the planet and “100% sustainability.” Earthion‘s platform goal is achieving 100% renewable energy at Acer. While there are many partners that are apart of this platform, Acer implored other companies to partner up and get involved.

There were many products broached upon during Next@Acer 2022, these are the major announcements that were made during the runtime of the massive showcase.

The Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition Laptop

Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition

This powerful new PC may only run at 60Hz, but what it lacks in a strong refresh rate, it takes over with novel design choices. The new SpatialLabs Edition deploys the new stereoscopic 3D technology that Acer has been cultivating, with a remarkable focus on how these 3D images come to life. There are three front facing eye tracers designed to emulate interactive 3D imaging.

This new concept drags 2D screens to life in the 3rd dimension with the SpatialLabs technology and utilizes TrueGame, a SpatialLabs platform that provides gamers with a plethora of titles that can be utilized with this technology. Acer reports there are over 50 AAA titles already capable of utilizing these effects, and immerses the gamer like never before.

Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition Specs

12th Gen Intel Core i9processors

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPUs

32GBDDR5-4800 memory

A dual-fan layout that includes one 5th Gen Aero Blade 3D fan, supported by liquid metal thermal grease and Acer’s CoolBoost technology.

Windows 11 OS

While the new Predator Helios was front and centre at Next@Acer 2022, there were more affordable SpatialLabs displays announced with the Acer SpatialLabs View, and the Acer SpatialLabs View Pro. These more affordable options allow more budget conscious consumers to utilize SpatialLabs technology, without the premium cost the Helios brings to the table.

Acer SpatialLabs View

Acer ConceptD 5 Laptop

Both the View and the View Pro are standalone displays designed to connect to another PC, with 15,6″ 4K displays, and the 3D stereoscopic functionality introduced with SpatialLabs, including TrueGame. Xbox’s Forza Horizon 5 was detailed as one of the major titles featured to utilize this technology, with many more such as God of War, and even The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Acer ConceptD 5 Laptop

For Creators, Acer announced the ConceptD series of PCs will be receiving hardware upgrades with the ConceptD 5 and ConceptD 5 Pro laptop line featuring clear 16″ OLED displays, and the latest Intel 12th gen processors. NVIDIA also lends their power to these devices by integrating the NVIDIA RTX A5500 or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPUs to shatter former barriers set by lesser GPU efficiency. ConceptD 500 desktops also have received the hardware upgrade treatment, as well. as the more compact ConceptD 100 desktop.

Acer Veriton Vero AIO Desktop

Acer Veriton Vero AIO Desktop

Next@Acer 2022 placed emphasis on their more Eco-friendly designs as well, introducing a whole Vero series of products as companions to the already available Aspire Vero. Two new Aspire Vero models were announced at the event, with 14 and 15″ displays, and feature the same sustainable makeup as the existing Aspire Vero. While the trackpad is made with Ocean Bound Plastic, the DNA of the laptop’s chassis contains up to 30% post consumer recycled (PCR) plastic, along with the bezels and keycaps.

A new sustainable all-in-one desktop was announced as well, with the Acer Veriton Vero AIO. With the latest in hardware, and the 30% PCR DNA of the PC and its components, consumers can go green without going weak. Along with the desktop and new Aspire Vero laptop models, Acer unveiled two more monitors, a new viewing projector, and even mouse and keyboard peripherals with sustainability in mind. All of the Vero line of products feature the Earthion mission of 100% sustainability. Even the packaging of all Vero products is recycled, and can be reused for storage, or as the presenter pointed out, a cat bed.

Cat Not Included In Packaging

The Next@Acer 2022 event showcased what’s to come in the Acer family of products with plenty of advancements in their technology to power consumers through the rest of the year. Acer CEO Jason Chen still assures consumers that “the best is yet to come,” at the conclusion of the exciting presentation.

If this were not enough, Acer also announed they refreshed range of TravelMate business laptops, updated them with the latest 12th Gen Intel vPro or AMD Ryzen PRO processors. The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 Chromebook also saw an update, also now featuring 12th Gen Intel Core processors.

Technophiles looking to stay in the loop, or are searching for information regarding these exciting upcoming products can visit the Acer website or follow Acer’s Official Twitter account for more news. Consumers looking to watch the presentation can head over to the Acer YouTube channel to view Next@Acer 2022 in its entirety.