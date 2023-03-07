Nicolas Cage Claims He Doesn’t Need To Be In The MCU In A Fun Interview

While accepting the Variety Legend & Groundbreaker Award at Miami Film Festival, Nicolas Cage gave fans a little more insight into projects he has worked on, including hero films.

Nicolas Cage is an award-winning actor who continues to have a huge presence in Hollywood, especially with the release of his latest film opposite Pedro Pascal, where he plays an actor with a suspiciously similar name to his own as Nic Cage in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. While accepting the Variety Legend & Groundbreaker Award during the Miami Film Festival, he opened up about some of the productions he has been involved with, including some of a superhero nature.

Although Nicolas Cage has actually played Ghost Rider in two movies, in an interview with Variety, he went off on a tangent about the work he’s done, including hero movies, saying, “I have to be nice about Marvel movies because I named myself after a Stan Lee character named Luke Cage. What am I supposed to do, put down Marvel movies? Stan Lee is my surreal father. He named me,” revealing his namesake.

He also mentions, “I understand what the frustration is. I get it. But I think there’s enough room for everybody. I see movies like ‘Tár’. I see all kinds of artistic and independent movies. I think there’s a lot of room for everybody,” on the state of superhero movies today. Of course, when asked if he would like to be in the MCU, he replied in typical Nicolas Cage fashion, “I don’t need to be in the MCU, I’m Nic Cage.

Nicolas Cage elaborated on his potential role in the never-released Superman Lives movie he was working on, and to this day he’s not sure why it was never released. He said, “It was more of a 1980s Superman with the samurai black long hair. I thought it was going to be a really different, kind of emo Superman, but we never got there,” Cage was set to play the titular character.

While fans may never get to see the never-released Superman Lives, Nicolas Cage commented on what his personal favourite movie genre is, “My personal favourite is the independent family drama,” including, “I like movies that take place at home and the struggles we have at home and how we try to either succeed and become better people or succumb to the pressures of the human experience. Nicolas Cage also mentions that his other favourite genre is horror, which coincides with his role as Dracula in the upcoming horror comedy Renfield.

Fans can read the full interview on the Variety website.