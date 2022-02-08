Noble Esports Big Members Quit Over Twitter For Not Being Paid For Their Work

Noble Esports employees have taken to Twitter to voice their dissatisfaction with the organization for not receiving compensation, and have terminated their own employment.

A huge mess has hit the Twitter-sphere, as top Noble Esports staffers have posted Tweets and Twitlongers regarding the future of their employment with the organization. Due to not receiving payment for their work, notable Noble employees have resigned from their posts.

The former Content Director of the organization, Alice, took to Twitter first to resign:

I spent 1 year and 1 month working as Content Director for Noble Esports. I and the content team created record social media growth for the organization. We wrote all official statements and webpage text. We fulfilled our end of our contracts and Kyle McDougal did not. Today, without paying us for our work OR formally terminating our contracts, Kyle has deactivated the @NobleGG Twitter account. I am missing a month of salary, as well as all of my work samples from the past year. It is incredibly frustrating and unfair. It is not our fault that the community has become aware of Kyle’s wrongdoings. The managers, social media managers, designers, players, and content creators that I worked with on Noble are hard-working and beyond talented. The Noble employees do not deserve to have our professional and financial security pulled from under our feet by the irresponsible and downright discriminatory Kyle McDougal. – Content Director, Alice

After Alice had resigned, many other staffers, including Noble Partnership Manager Dan “Dizbog” Goodman left the Esports organization when the unpaid wages became apparent between the employees. As Alice had abruptly put it “It is not our fault that the community has become aware of Kyle’s wrongdoings.”

The domino effect continued and saw many others quit the Noble Esports team via Twitter, and at this point, it’s uncertain how many employees have actually quit the organization entirely. The entire firestorm of the Noble Team quitting was started by the employees posting a Tweet from the @NobleGG Twitter account that claimed the social media would not work until they were paid what was promised in their contracts as Esports reports. Noble Twitter promptly deleted the Tweet and deactivated the Twitter account entirely, leading to the employee quit spree.

Since then, the Noble Esports Twitter account has been reactivated, although the initial Tweet that set actions into motion remains deleted. The owner of Noble Esports, Kyle MacDougal, has responded to these allegations also via Tweet:

Statement from Owner Kyle McDougal pic.twitter.com/KGVnoiUvN3 — Noble (@NobleGG) February 8, 2022

MacDougal stated “It was not on my mind to mess around with anybody’s hard-earned paycheck AT ALL and I hope everyone involved can believe me on that.” But it seems the damage has already been done.

Further developments regarding Noble Esports will update along with this post as more information comes out.