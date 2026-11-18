After many reveals and teases, NVIDIA finally brought the RTX Spark Compact desktops to consumers, and it also announced a dev kit at SC26.

New NVIDIA RTX Spark compact desktops from ASUS, Dell and MSI are available today, bringing local AI agents, image and video generation, and model fine-tuning to a dedicated Windows PC. After months of teasing the NVIDIA RTX Spark desktops (and boasting the mobile PC’s capabilities), they’re finally here. RTX Spark compact desktops give developers, creators and AI-centred consumers a dedicated Windows PC for local models and always-on agents, so at any time of day, Spark users can have an agent at their fingertips.

RTX Spark, now in compact desktop form. ⚡



A dedicated @Windows PC for local models, always-on agents and creative work, with up to 128GB of unified memory.



Available now from @ASUS, @Dell and @msiUSA, with more from @Acer, @GIGABYTEUSA, @HP and @Surface on the way. pic.twitter.com/EJd66c6gQW — NVIDIA RTX Spark (@NVIDIARTXSpark) November 18, 2026

NVIDIA RTX Spark desktops bring together image and video generation, model fine-tuning, creative applications and development tools in one compact system. First unveiled at Computex 2026, the RTX Spark N1X superchip pairs a 20-core Arm processor with a Blackwell GPU featuring 6,144 CUDA cores, backed by up to 128 GB of fast unified memory, delivering up to 1 petaflop of AI performance. Ten-gigabit Ethernet connectivity enables fast transfers of large datasets, model files and creative assets between RTX Spark compact desktops and networked storage, assuring users that all of their data is readily accessible. RTX Spark desktops can also: Run massive 120-billion-parameter large language models locally; render 90GB+ 3D scenes in real time; and smoothly edit 4:2:2 video in real time.

On top of releasing consumer-facing models, at SC26, the annual supercomputing conference taking place this week in Chicago, NVIDIA is introducing the DGX Spark HPC Developer Kit for researchers, academics and developers. The kit is a four-node cluster of NVIDIA DGX Spark systems, each connected directly to its two neighbours in a ring, and the dev kit gives researchers and users a place at their desk to run multi-node scientific workloads, AI models and agents, instead of waiting for time or responses on a shared (and traffic-jammed) GPU cluster. The kit puts the GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip on researchers’ desks. More information, including where to buy the NVIDIA DGX Spark HPC Dev Kit, is available now straight through NVIDIA.

RTX Spark, now in compact desktop form. ⚡



A dedicated @Windows PC for local models, always-on agents and creative work, with up to 128GB of unified memory.



Available now from @ASUS, @Dell and @msiUSA, with more from @Acer, @GIGABYTEUSA, @HP and @Surface on the way. pic.twitter.com/EJd66c6gQW — NVIDIA RTX Spark (@NVIDIARTXSpark) November 18, 2026

NVIDIA RTX Spark can run creative agents that connect familiar applications and local AI tools, helping creators move from an idea to a completed project with natural-language instructions. It helps that NVIDIA and Adobe are expanding native Windows on Arm support and RTX acceleration across Adobe’s creative applications, helping video editors, photographers, designers and 3D artists work more efficiently on RTX Spark. This means the entire Adobe creative suite is available and usable in tandem with AI on NVIDIA RTX Spark.

Right now, the NVIDIA RTX Spark-equipped desktops are available straight from the NVIDIA marketplace. Consumers should be warned, as the compact desktops (at least where MSI is concerned) range from $3,000 and up.