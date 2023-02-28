OnePlus Announces Foldable & New Concept Phone At MWC

A leading brand in smartphone technology, OnePlus, has pulled back the curtain on a foldable smartphone set for release in 2023, while also unveiling an active CryoFlux concept.

OnePlus has been on a tear lately, giving fans a sneak peek at their first tablet at their Cloud 11 event in early February. But today, they’ve brought two more major announcements to the tech table. First, they’ve announced their foray into foldable smartphone technology that’s due out later this year, and second, they’ve revealed an active CryoFlux cooling concept for the OnePlus 11 smartphone.

OnePlus Foldable Smartphone Announcement

OnePlus President and COO Kinder Liu said, “Our first foldable phone will have the signature OnePlus fast and smooth experience. It needs to be a flagship phone that doesn’t settle because of its folding form, in terms of industrial design, mechanical technology and other aspects. We want to launch a device that aims to be the pinnacle of experience in the foldable market today,” on the announcement, which aligns with the “Never Settle” mission statement at Mobile World Congress 2023.

The brief announcement also didn’t clarify what type of foldable smartphone it would be based on, which is notable considering the announcement seems to be based on a single device. OnePlus enthusiasts will have to wait for more details on the exciting concept, which will be unveiled at Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona.

OnePlus 11 Active CryoFlux Concept

The Active CryoFlux concept for the giant smartphone brand was also unveiled at Mobile World Congress 2023. COO Liu said, “Ten years ago, we entered the industry to create products that we would actually want to use. Along the way, we have grown with our community and fans – striving to do better every day and pushing the boundaries with every product. The overwhelmingly positive response from users is a testament to the fact that we are on the right path to excellence in creating the fastest and smoothest experience possible”, and continue to build the OnePlus brand.

Active CryoFlux is a cooling system that OnePlus says has successfully “lowered a phone’s temperature during gaming by up to 2.1°C, improving a game’s frame rate by 3-4 degrees, or during charging by 1.6°C, shaving 30-45 seconds off charging time” in lab tests. The concept was born by taking the cooling system behind PCs and shrinking it down to smartphone size to increase smartphone efficiency.

Technophiles looking for more information on all the latest gadgets in mobile technology should look no further than the Mobile World Congress 2023 website, where the event is still in full swing until March 2 and outlines all the exciting announcements from the world of mobile technology.