Persona 3 Aigis: The First Mission To Receive G-MODE Archives+ Switch & PC Port

Atlus has revealed Persona 3 Reload would be receiving a brand new epilogue chapter starring Aigis later in the year, and today the mobile title Persona 3 Aigis: The First Mission has been announced to port to Nintendo Switch and PC by way of G-MODE Archives+.

First off, G-MODE is a Japanese company that specializes in -Java-based gaming for mobile phones. In April 2020, G-MODE announced that they would port over their best-selling (or best-received) titles to the Nintendo Switch, calling it G-MODE Archives. They then took it one step further, releasing their third-party titles on Steam starting in 2021, and they referred to these ports as the G-MODE Archives+.

If you’re still with me, this is where the forgotten 2007 mobile phone prequel release, Persona 3 Aigis: The First Mission, falls into. It has been announced that the prequel (which details Aigis’ story 10 years prior to the events of Persona 3) will be ported to Steam and Nintendo Switch via G-MODE Archives+. Below is a photo (provided by Steam) of how The First Mission looked back in 2007.

On the Steam page, they provide an overview of the title: “The story takes place in 1999 at the Kirijo Ergonomics Institute in Yakushima. When the Type-7 Aegis arrives on the island, an incident occurs during a training exercise. The past story of Aigis, which was never told in the main story Persona 3, is now revealed…” Gameplay from 2007 used light-Persona mechanics and featured a returning (albeit watered-down) Persona system. Unlike its turn-based predecessors, The First Mission also features Action-RPG gameplay mechanics and after combat, Aigis could level up and learn new skills just like in the mainline games.

Aside from just an announcement, there has been no indication on when the title will be released, and there has also been no indication on whether it will be localized or not. Fans just have to wait and see on what G-MODE says next regarding the port.