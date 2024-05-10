Persona 5: The Phantom X Does Exist & Might Release Globally

Last April, Perfect World Games released a Persona spin-off for iOS, Android, and PC called Persona 5: The Phantom X, and today, a report has been released that suggests a global release.

Persona 5: The Phantom X is a spin-off title set in the universe of the original, and it features a whole new cast and playable main protagonist. As the fourth title in the fifth Persona game timeline, fans were worried that the title would be relegated to staying in mainland China, Taiwan and South Korea. A similar situation has ironically happened before, with Persona 3 Aigis: The First Mission, which was released only in Eastern territories back in 2007 for mobile devices and is now coming to the West for the first time with G-MODE Archives+. But today, SEGA has given fans hope regarding the mobile/PC spin-off. Fans can also see a trailer for The Phantom X below.

Like most others in the West, it may be news that Persona 5: The Phantom X even exists, but luckily for fans, SEGA has said during a financial call today that the title may get a global release. On Page 56 of the SegaSammy financial report, SEGA has suggested “Future expansion in Japan and global is under consideration.”

Unlike Persona 5: The Phantom X, though, the next title coming up for Atlus, Metaphor: ReFantazio will reportedly have “Promoting large-scale global promotion rollout to prepare for launch,” considering Persona 5: The Phantom X had no global promotion, SEGA likely did not have any plans on bringing the spin-off title to other non-release territories.

Fans who are interested in the rest of the SEGA financial report that was released Friday can visit the official SEGA financial site for more information. Fans can also check out our review of the updated Persona 5 Royal title in the meantime.