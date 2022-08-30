PGA Tour 2K23 Gets Tiger Woods Edition, Release Date & Big Feature Reveals

PGA Tour 2K23 is coming, and ahead of its October release date the creators over at 2K Games have revealed a huge amount of information regarding the upcoming title.

As real life golf season is ending, the 2K Games golf simulator’s latest instalment is approaching, and like a good wedge off the green, there are a lot of factors to consider when diving into the newest title. The new trailer can be seen below, Mario not included.

Along with a standard edition, 2K Games has announced a Deluxe Edition and a PGA Tour 2K23 Tiger Woods edition for fans of the player that polarized the golf world for over the past two decades. Tiger Woods said “It’s not only great to be back on the cover of a video game, but the Executive Director role makes this a truly unique opportunity,” on his newly obtained role as Executive Director on the title. “2K is the perfect partner for me, and I am excited to continue impacting the game and culture of golf beyond my play on the PGA TOUR” he concluded.

Confirmed playable characters include notable PGA Tour pros: Justin Thomas, Lexi Thompson, Tony Finau, Lydia Ko, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris, Brooke Henderson and more at launch, and PGA Tour 2K23 will include more pros as completely FREE DLC updates in the future to compound their title with real life players.

PGA Tour 2K23 Edition Features

The full title in digital and physical copies for consoles

PC edition includes the extra incentives of the Golden Club Pack, including a Golden Putter, Golden Driver, and four Uncommon consumable golf ball sleeves

A pre-order bonus of other NBA 2K23 cover athlete, Michael Jordan, as a fully playable character in the Michael Jordan Bonus Pack (also available as an extra purchase after launch)

The Deluxe edition nets fans everything the standard does, but includes the Michael Jordan Bonus Pack, and the Golden Club pack as well as 1300 VC (Virtual Currency), a hockey stick putter (reminiscent of Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore film), gold baseball cap, gold glove, and three Rare consumable golf ball sleeves.

The Tiger Woods Edition is unfortunately only available in Digital but includes everything mentioned above, plus the Tiger Woods Edition Bonus Pack netting players in-game goodies like a Tiger Woods TaylorMade wedge set, Nike TW Golf tee shirt, and three Epic consumable golf ball sleeves –plusthe Tiger Woods Signature SundayPack,which includes a red polo, black pants, black hat, Nike TW Golf shoes, Nike TW Golf belt,and Bridgestone Golf TOUR B XS, Tiger Edition Golf Ball.

The caveat of buying the Deluxe or Tiger Woods editions is players get early access to the game a full three days earlier than standard edition adopters. PGA Tour 2K23 also features iconic real-life courses that allow players to feel like they’re on the pitch with their favourite PGA Tour players.

A MyCAREER mode is also included at launch for players to insert themselves into the game like never before, allowing green golfers to rise to the top, and become a legend in their own right. There are many other game modes for players to make tee time such as multiplayer, Divot Derby, Online Societies and more to keep players in the game long after the 18th hole.

PGA Tour 2K23 will be made available on October 11 for Deluxe and Tiger Woods Edition adopters, and the standard will launch three days after on October 14. More information regarding PGA Tour 2K23 can be found on the PGA Tour 2K website.