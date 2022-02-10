PlayStation Indies Announcements and Updates

Following yesterday’s Nintendo Direct, PlayStation is getting on the announcement train but for indies as announced by SIE’s head of PlayStation Indies, Shuhei Yoshida in a blog post.

Yoshida teased a total of seven announcements and updates that would be released every 15 minutes on the PlayStation Blog. Each post reveals a bit of news about the game that dives deeper into what players can expect from the game when it releases.

Check below to get a rundown of all seven indie games.

Moss: Book II (PS4 via PSVR) – Spring 2022

Moss: Book II is all about making players feel like a towering inhabitant of Quill’s world. Here’s how Polyarc pulls it off: https://t.co/1CCM64ROII pic.twitter.com/g7oh7arFT9 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 10, 2022

Developer, Polyarc has released new Moss: Book II screenshots for three of the game’s environments of the follow-up to its debut PSVR title. The blog post goes into more detail but doesn’t reveal a release date beyond the game’s already announced Spring 2022 release window.

Animal Well (PS5) – TBA

Sole developer, Billy Basso announced on the PlayStation Blog its pixel-art 2D game, Animal Well is coming to the PS5. Basso is a little vague on the game’s content but says it will feature a map, puzzles, platforms and elements of survival horror that can be completed in 15 to 20 hours. The game’s release date has not been announced.

TMNT: Shredders’ Revenge (PS4) – TBA 2022

Developer, Tribute Games has revealed on the PlayStation Blog that Master Splinter will be playable in TMNT: Shredders’ Revenge alongside all four turtles and April O’Neil. Master Splinter in the game has been described as “calm and collected in his movements – but not slow” and has a special move based on the opening credits of the 1987 animated series. TMNT: Shredders’ Revenge will launch later this year.

Post Void (PS4 and PS5) – Spring 2022

Developer, YCJY Games has revealed on the PlayStation Blog that its surreal, high-speed FPS, Post Void which was released on PC via Steam in 2020, is coming to PS4 and PS5 this year. The game is built on classic arcade principles and levels are procedurally generated so every time played, the game regenerates. Players will have to go through the game without dying when it launches on Sony platforms this spring.

Salt and Sacrifice (PS4 and PS5) – May 10th

Developer, Devoured Studios has announced on the PlayStation Blog its follow-up, Salt and Sacrifice is coming to PS4 and PS5 on May 10th. Additionally, the studio has revealed details on the game’s optional PvP mode adding that the mode is “far more dynamic than it was in Salt and Sanctuary“.

Samurai Gunn 2 (PS5) – TBA

One-hit-kill platform fighting game, Samurai Gunn 2 has announced on the PlayStation Blog that it’s launching on PS5. The game features a roster of characters including guest fighters including the crewmates from Among Us, Ana from Spelunky 2, Minit with more to be announced. No release date was announced.

Hello Neighbor 2 (PS4 and PS5) – TBA 2022

Developer, tinyBuild Games has announced on the PlayStation Blog that Hello Neighbor 2, the sequel to its stealthy game is coming to PS4 and PS5. Anyone who pre-orders the game will get access to the game’s beta which kicks off on April 7th. Hello Neighbor 2 is expected to launch later this year.